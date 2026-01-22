After its rating earlier this month, Nintendo has today given us another look at Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park, accompanied by a release date of 26th March.

The new trailer showcases a bunch of new features that will be arriving in the 2023 platformer. First up is the Game Room Plaza, a location for some multiplayer mayhem which will offer six different 'attraction' minigames to be played either locally or online with up to 12 people.

The Toad Brigade occupy a new area called 'Camp Central', where you can participate in training challenges to hone your skills, earn patches, and raise your Brigade ranking.

The trailer also gives us another look at the Koopalings! These notorious baddies have stolen the Bellabel Flowers and scattered them across the map, so add that to the list of collectables as you make your way across the levels.

And speaking of familiar faces, Rosalina is available as a playable character in this Nintendo Switch 2 Edition! You can even control a Luma as a 'co-star' in co-op, where Mouse Mode is an option.

As if that wasn't enough, the trailer wraps up with the big reveal that three (yes, three) Wonder amiibo will be launching alongside the Switch 2 Edition on 26th March — Prince Florian fans, rise up!