How Well Do You Remember Super Mario Galaxy 2?

We hate to be the ones to break it to you, but Super Mario Galaxy 2 is 15 years old today. Fifteen. That also means it's been five years since it was omitted from the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, but we won't touch on that sore subject right now.

A decade and a half of one of Nintendo's finest sequels is worthy of a celebration and so, we thought we'd recognise the big one-five with a quiz — because what better birthday present is there than the cold reminder that you don't know your beloved as much as you should?

Below, we have assembled a line-up of questions for you to flex your sequel skills and show Lady Time who's boss. It might have been 15 years since we first got our hands on it, but how many moments have stuck in your mind? Let's find out...