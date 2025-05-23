Super Mario Galaxy 2
We hate to be the ones to break it to you, but Super Mario Galaxy 2 is 15 years old today. Fifteen. That also means it's been five years since it was omitted from the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, but we won't touch on that sore subject right now.

A decade and a half of one of Nintendo's finest sequels is worthy of a celebration and so, we thought we'd recognise the big one-five with a quiz — because what better birthday present is there than the cold reminder that you don't know your beloved as much as you should?

Below, we have assembled a line-up of questions for you to flex your sequel skills and show Lady Time who's boss. It might have been 15 years since we first got our hands on it, but how many moments have stuck in your mind? Let's find out...

How Well Do You Remember Super Mario Galaxy 2?
Which of these power-ups was NOT introduced in Galaxy 2?
The answer is Bee Mushroom.

The Bee Mushroom was introduced in the first Super Mario Galaxy, while the other three were all saved for the sequel.

Quiz Results

You scored x/13

  • 0-4: If only there was a Cosmic Guide for this quiz, eh?
  • 5-9: Just one more Flutter Jump and you'll be among the best of 'em
  • 10-13: Woah, you're a bit of a Power Star yourself!

How did you get on? Do you still know the galaxies like the back of your hand? Let us know in the comments.

And if this has got you in the mood for a spot more game quizzing, you'll find questions on a host of other topics below.

