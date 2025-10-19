NES Games
Game preservation is no easy task. Your precious complete-in-box purchases are susceptible to all sorts: water damage, light damage, mould, dust, being put into a rudimentary photo editor and messed about with.

The NES turns 40 this week, so we thought that we'd put your knowledge of the classics to the test. Below, we have sorted through our nibbled, smudged, warped and otherwise mangled NES collections (all fictional, obviously — our real ones are in pristine condition) and thrown out what's left of 21 pieces of box art. All you have to do is work out which game they belong to.

Ready to unscramble some artwork? Let's get cracking...

Can You Name These NES Games From The Mangled Box Art?
Which cover has been smudged here?
The answer is Duck Hunt.

A nice, easy one to start. That smudged design was, of course, Duck Hunt.

Duck Hunt
Quiz Results

You scored x/21

  • 0-7: It's almost as if you DON'T spend all your time eyeballing expensive online NES resales! Pfft!
  • 8-14: A few more right and you'll have these covers... covered
  • 15-21: You're the best of the NES!

Thankfully, our real NES collections are far neater than any of these. Now, if you'll excuse us, we've got to get back to checking all our cardboard boxes for signs of water damage.

If this has got you in the mood for even more quizzing, you'll find a bunch of gamey headscratchers below.

