Can You Name These NES Games From The Mangled Box Art?

Game preservation is no easy task. Your precious complete-in-box purchases are susceptible to all sorts: water damage, light damage, mould, dust, being put into a rudimentary photo editor and messed about with.
The NES turns 40 this week, so we thought that we'd put your knowledge of the classics to the test. Below, we have sorted through our nibbled, smudged, warped and otherwise mangled NES collections (all fictional, obviously — our real ones are in pristine condition) and thrown out what's left of 21 pieces of box art. All you have to do is work out which game they belong to.
Ready to unscramble some artwork? Let's get cracking...
Comments 25
The only one I missed was the first one...
Just couldn't picture the box.
14/21! it's the sports games that threw me off 😂
19/21. Not too bad.
Number 20 got me, I am not well versed in RPGs.
17/21 (one was a misclick, the other ones I straight up didn't know), rank 13th out of 104 although in the leaderboard I'm currently 4th - great quiz as usual!
16/21
3 of my mistakes I was debating between the correct and wrong answers, the other 2 I was just plain wrong.
Single error was between Contra & Super C. I'm currently top 3 despite several games never are US exclusive !
21/21. Full marks! Whenever I didn't recognize a cover, I just looked at where the title would be and tried to make out a letter. Somehow it worked every time!
Nice quiz. I didn't play many NES games but I managed a 15. Often colors tell you what kind of genre it might be.
Only 13/21. I think I got every one I wasn't 100% sure of wrong 😅 There were a few where the correct answer was my second guess and some I just didn't really know the game at all.
13 from 21.
Some of them I knew the games but a lot of them it was pure luck I could answered.
But some of them I have no idea since I didn't even grew up nor even liking those games.
I'm different.
I don't know a lot of NES game box arts off the top of my head so this one was tough for me, only a 12 out of 21. Still decent I suppose. Good challenge though!
12/21. Most of those were just lucky guesses too…brutal…
Made the cut with 15/21.
I never owned a NES so I guess that was good?
14/21. Well, not bad, since I've never played games on a real NES nor NES Classic Mini.
You can tell the type of person I am when I say I got 20 out of 21 and finished in 26th place, and the one game I missed was Super Tecmo Bowl 💀
17 out of 21 not to bad if i say so.
18/21 but considering the manhattan project didn’t release in my country I am gonna say 19/21.
I missed Duck Tales and Castlevania unfortunately 😢
19 of 21. Picked Super C instead of Contra and Dragon Warrior 3 got me.
Tecmo Super Bowl got me on this one
15/21, not too bad
Scored 17/21. I mistook Dragon Warrior 3 and Contra. Turtles 3 I guessed as Battle Toads.
Bah, only missed Super Tecmo Bowl because I couldn't remember if that was regular Tecmo Bowl. This was shockingly easy for me.
Being the NES (and the old) guy I am, I'm a little disappointed in myself, but still not that bad LOL
17/21
21/21, but Dragon Warrior III was a close call…
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...