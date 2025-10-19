Can You Name These NES Games From The Mangled Box Art?

Game preservation is no easy task. Your precious complete-in-box purchases are susceptible to all sorts: water damage, light damage, mould, dust, being put into a rudimentary photo editor and messed about with.

The NES turns 40 this week, so we thought that we'd put your knowledge of the classics to the test. Below, we have sorted through our nibbled, smudged, warped and otherwise mangled NES collections (all fictional, obviously — our real ones are in pristine condition) and thrown out what's left of 21 pieces of box art. All you have to do is work out which game they belong to.

Ready to unscramble some artwork? Let's get cracking...