Nintendo Life 2024 Quiz
Image: Nintendo Life

Somehow, December returned. The end of the year is finally upon us, and while we all get to grips with the passage of time, we thought it'd be only right to take a look back over the past 12 months in Nintendo land.

Yes, 2024 might not have been quite as jam-packed a year as 2023, but that's not to say we haven't had our fair share of surprises. And so, to test your knowledge of everything that went down, we have compiled the following quiz to see how well you remember the headlines.

The following questions are all about Nintendo's 2024, covering game releases, out-of-the-blue announcements and everything in between. So, cosy up and let's see how well you remember the past year.

How Well Do You Remember 2024? Nintendo Life's End-Of-Year Gaming Quiz
What was Nintendo's first release of 2024?
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

The answer is Another Code: Recollection.

The first game Nintendo published in 2024 was Another Code: Recollection, launching on 19th January. Mario vs. Donkey Kong was released on 16th February, Endless Ocean: Luminous arrived on 2nd May and Super Mario RPG was a 2023 release — gosh, how cheeky of us!

Quiz Results

You scored x/14

  • 0-4: Your 2024 Wisdom is just an Echo, eh? There's always next year.
  • 5-9: A little more rehearsal, and you'll be ready for Showtime!
  • 10-14: Let's have a (Mario) Party! You smashed it!

How did you get on? Do you remember January 2024 like the back of your hand, or is the whole thing a blur? Let us know your score in the comments below — but remember not to spoil any of the answers!

And if this has got you in the mood for more video game quizzing, you can find more head-scratchers below.

Quiz Leaderboard:

#UsernameScoreTime
1.Dev1024Dev102413/1403:16
2.GrumblevolcanoGrumblevolcano13/1404:13
3.DwaynesGamesDwaynesGames12/1402:52
4.MatlMatl11/1401:11
5.SunnyleafsSunnyleafs11/1401:21
6.martynstuffmartynstuff11/1401:30
7.LastFootnoteLastFootnote11/1404:38
8.TheRazzBerryTheRazzBerry10/1401:07
9.Haruki_NLIHaruki_NLI10/1401:09
10.NovamiiNovamii10/1401:20
11.Sheffield0914Sheffield091410/1401:35
12.nuke13nuke1310/1401:37
13.NFrealinklingNFrealinkling10/1401:46
14.BigBluePandaBigBluePanda10/1401:54
15.Hee-ho-masterHee-ho-master10/1402:07
16.ALinkttPresentALinkttPresent10/1402:14
17.AnnoyingFrenzyAnnoyingFrenzy10/1402:15
18.DjreisatDjreisat10/1403:02
19.SylampSylamp10/1403:06
20.GazzaB85GazzaB8510/1404:01

Only logged in users (first attempt) will appear on the leaderboard, ranked by score, duration and first submitted

Take Another Quiz: