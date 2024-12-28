How Well Do You Remember 2024? Nintendo Life's End-Of-Year Gaming Quiz

Somehow, December returned. The end of the year is finally upon us, and while we all get to grips with the passage of time, we thought it'd be only right to take a look back over the past 12 months in Nintendo land.

Yes, 2024 might not have been quite as jam-packed a year as 2023, but that's not to say we haven't had our fair share of surprises. And so, to test your knowledge of everything that went down, we have compiled the following quiz to see how well you remember the headlines.

The following questions are all about Nintendo's 2024, covering game releases, out-of-the-blue announcements and everything in between. So, cosy up and let's see how well you remember the past year.