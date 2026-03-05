Welcome to our Pokémon Pokopia Full Walkthrough Guide hub! The Switch 2-exclusive is making a splash online, and we're here to help guide you through every single aspect of the game.

Our Pokémon Pokopia Walkthrough will help you make your way through the main story, from exploring each of the four main towns to rolling credits to the post-game. We'll also have specific guides on Pokémon skills, Ditto Transformations, building tips and guides, and tons more.

Note that we're currently working our way through everything there is to know about Pokémon Pokopia, so this guide is still a work-in-progress as we continue to make new discoveries every day. Bookmark us and keep coming back for more!

Pokémon Pokopia Guides

Getting Started

So, you've just picked up Pokémon Pokopia and want to know what to do first. It's overwhelming! We have some handy beginner's tips, a guide on how to change the weather, comfort levels, and more right here for you.

Beginner's Tips

What are the first things you should do in Pokopia? Save your Life Coins? Eat berries? Build like crazy? Here are 15 tips to help get you started.

Fed up of the rain and need some sun? Trying to find Goomy and just can't get the drizzle to drop? This guide will tell you how to flip between all kinds of weather types.

A happy home requires happy Pokémon, and luckily, it's fairly easy to make your pals more-comfortable. You'll find all the tips you need to make your Pokémon comfortable in their habitats.

Coming soon!



Complete Walkthrough

Below we have suite of guides that will guide you from the very start of the game to when you roll credits. There are four major areas to explore, with a few final tasks to complete before you can say you're truly done. That is, unless you're a building fanatic.

Each section will contain a general story walkthrough and a separate guide on rebuilding that town's Pokémon Center

Withered Wasteland

Covering the first area of the game, this section looks at the Withered Wasteland, a barren place where the grass has dried up and the water has run dry.

'Yawn Up A Storm' Guide

Your first town will see you rescuing an Onix and restoring rain to the world. We'll take you through every step of this introductory chapter right here.

Coming soon!



More coming soon

Pokopia Pokédex & Habitat Dex



It's not a Pokémon game without a Pokédex, right? Well, you technically have two this time around! Here is where you'll find every single Pokémon available in the game, including some specific guides covering the more-challenging 'mons.

Complete Pokédex & All Habitats

With hundreds of Pokémon to meet, you'll need a one-stop shop to find out what 'mons your missing, and what habitat requirements they have. Thankfully, we have you covered in this complete Pokédex and Habitat Dex guide.

Coming soon!

Coming soon! All Fossil Pokémon

Coming soon!

More coming soon

Ditto Skills

Ditto is a multi-talented Pokémon — it can turn into a human, for goodness sake! This section covers all of your unique abilities in Pokopia.

All Ditto Transformations & Skills

Coming soon!



Pokémon Specialties

It's not just Ditto who can do things — every single Pocket Monster has a use in Pokémon Pokopia. We have guides on all Specialties, as well as individual guides on how to use some of the more-obscure ones.

All Pokémon Specialties & Abilities

Coming soon!



If you're looking for a friend fast, then you'll need another friend who can Fly or Teleport. How do you do that, you ask? This guide has the answer.

No, you can't trade Pokémon, but you can trade for items, materials, and goods. Here's how you start Trading with other Pokémon.

Items, Decor & Materials

There are hundreds of items to collect in Pokémon Pokopia, and this section is all about the knicknacks, the furniture, and the relics you can uncover. We'll cover the most-useful items and materials that will make your life easier, as well as Lost Relics, Feathers, and Mysterious Slates.

Lost Relic List

Coming soon!



More coming soon

Building & Decoration

This section is coming soon

Online & Multiplayer



This section is coming soon

FAQs

Here, you'll find a whole host of other questions that we haven't covered in the guides above. Want to know how long it takes to beat the game? How to use Mouse Mode? What a Pokémon Center actually does? You'll find it all here very soon.

How Long To Beat

You can easily lose your life to Pokémon Pokopia, especially if you love building. But if you're just looking to clear the story, then you don't have too much to get through. We've covered all playstyles here.

Mystery Gift Codes & Events



The usual plethora of online events and goodies are up for grabs in Pokémon Pokopia. Yep, Mystery Gifts are here, as are Limited-Time Events, which give you access to some event-exclusive Pokémon

All Limited-Time Events

Pokopia has an event system where you can get some rare items and brand new Pokémon for you Pokédex. We'll have all past, present, and future events listed right here.

Free furniture is good in our books, and with Pokopia's Mystery Gifts, that'll be the common factor. Here is every single Mystery Gift currently (and formerly) available.

Where to buy Pokémon Pokopia for Switch 2

If you're reading this guide and you don't own the game yet, well, we get it! Things are expensive. But it's a fabulous game, and there are a number of places you can pick up this Switch 2 exclusive.

Just take it from us. We awarded the game an extremely positive 8/10 , with our reviewer (aka, me!) calling the game "the freshest Pokémon experience in a long time, bursting at the seams with charm and content that rewards both curiosity and creativity."