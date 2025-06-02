After a pretty quiet couple of months as far as Switch releases are concerned, it will come as no surprise to hear that June is set to be a biggie. You see, a little console called the Switch 2 is arriving later this week (5th June, in case you somehow missed it), and a boatload of games are coming along for the ride.

Of course, it's not just launch titles and 'Nintendo Switch 2 Editions' that we'll be treated to in the first month of summer 2025 (though a lot of the list is exactly that). A handful of notable newbies are also joining the Switch 1 library in the coming weeks, so we've got two Nintendo consoles to think about for the first time in yonks.

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube814k
Watch on YouTube

Facing the frankly mammoth task of running through this month's highlights is the wonderful Felix, who, in the above video, has sat down for a good old natter with the equally wonderful Zion about the cream of June's crop. You can find the full line-up by watching along, or by taking a scroll through the following list, if you prefer a spot of reading.

So, come on then, let's get cracking...

Deltarune (Chapters 1-4) - 4th June 2025

Deltarune
Image: tobyfox

Mario Kart World - 5th June 2025

Mario Kart World
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour - 5th June 2025

Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Image: Nintendo

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 5th June 2025

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
Image: Marvelous

Fast Fusion - 5th June 2025

Fast Fusion
Image: Shin'en

Survival Kids - 5th June 2025

Survival Kids
Image: Konami

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 5th June 2025

Fantasy Life i
Image: Level-5

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 5th June 2025

Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 5th June 2025

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition - 5th June 2025

Street Fighter 6
Image: Capcom

Split Fiction - 5th June 2025

Split Fiction
Image: EA

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - 5th June 2025

Cyberpunk 2077
Image: CD Projekt Red

Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition - 5th June 2025

Hitman World of Assassination
Image: IO Interactive

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster - 5th June 2025

Bravely Default - Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut - 5th June 2025

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut
Image: SEGA

Sonic X Shadow Generations - 5th June 2025

Sonic x Shadow Generations - Switch 2
Image: SEGA

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - 5th June 2025

Suikoden 1&2
Image: Konami

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - 5th June 2025

Civ VII
Image: Take Two

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - 5th June 2025

Kunitsu-Gami
Image: Capcom

Fortnite - 5th June 2025

Fortnite
Image: Epic Games

Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer - 5th June 2025

Arcade Archives Ridge Racer
Image: HAMSTER

Re:Fresh - 12th June 2025

Re:Fresh
Image: Merge Conflict Studio

Date Everything! - 17th June 2025

Date Everything!
Image: Team17

Lost In Random: The Eternal Die - 17th June 2025

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die
Image: Thunderful

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - 19th June 2025

Raidou Remastered
Image: SEGA

Ruffy and the Riverside - 26th June 2025

Ruffy and the Riverside
Image: Phiphen Games

Bonus: GameCube Library

NSO GameCube
Image: Nintendo

As if that wasn't enough, the Switch 2 launch will also bring us three bonus titles with the introduction of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack GameCube library. The titles kicking off this new collection are as follows:

Gosh, what a busy month! Which new release are you the most excited about? Let us know in the following poll, then take to the comments to share all the other titles you'll be picking up this month.

Which June 2025 release are you the most excited about?