Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

After a pretty quiet couple of months as far as Switch releases are concerned, it will come as no surprise to hear that June is set to be a biggie. You see, a little console called the Switch 2 is arriving later this week (5th June, in case you somehow missed it), and a boatload of games are coming along for the ride.

Of course, it's not just launch titles and 'Nintendo Switch 2 Editions' that we'll be treated to in the first month of summer 2025 (though a lot of the list is exactly that). A handful of notable newbies are also joining the Switch 1 library in the coming weeks, so we've got two Nintendo consoles to think about for the first time in yonks.

Facing the frankly mammoth task of running through this month's highlights is the wonderful Felix, who, in the above video, has sat down for a good old natter with the equally wonderful Zion about the cream of June's crop. You can find the full line-up by watching along, or by taking a scroll through the following list, if you prefer a spot of reading.

So, come on then, let's get cracking...

Deltarune (Chapters 1-4) - 4th June 2025