Konami and Unity are teaming up to bring Survival Kids back as a Switch 2 launch title on 5th June 2025. But besides the trailer during the Nintendo Switch 2-focused Direct back in April, we haven't heard much else about the game.

However, in an interview with Stephen Totilo over at Game File (paid), the game's producer — Andy Dennison at Unity Games — has revealed that you'll be able to play this co-op adventure with two other friends via GameShare locally at 30fps. Yep. No need to buy multiple copies of the game.

Plus, Survival Kids' GameShare features allow it to run on Switch 2 and Switch 1. So if only one of you has the new console, then fear not - -as long as you're in the same room together and one of you has the game on Switch 2, then you're ace.

Essentially, it works similarly to split-screen, according to Dennison, except it "compress[es] it and you stream [Survival Kids] to another device." The team focused hard on optimising the title so that three-player local co-op could be achieved. All the guests have to do is press the GameShare button on the console's menu to connect.

Along with Totilo's interview, which you can read by subscribing to Game File, a bunch of hands-on previews with the game have been going out today. Mirror Gaming praises the puzzle-based gameplay loop, and Metro saying the game "might just end up as the Switch 2’s first hidden gem."

Survival Kids isn't a new IP from Konami, either — it's part of a series that started life on the Game Boy, and eventually became known as Lost In Blue on the DS and Wii. The very first Survival Kids is actually playable via the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy app right now.

Are you grabbing Survival Kids this week? Are you looking forward to GameShare? Let us know in the comments.