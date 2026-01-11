The 2016 action role-playing title Tales of Berseria is getting a remastered released on the Switch next month, and we've got some additional details to share about this version's performance and resolution.

As we highlighted in the original announcement last November, the game will target 30fps. Some extra information from Bandai Namco further notes how the frame rate may change during certain moments of the game:

"This may change temporarily depending on the playing situation and environment."

In comparison, the other versions of Tales of Berseria Remastered on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be running at 60fps.

As for the remaster's resolution on Switch, TV mode will run at 1920 x 1080, and in handheld fans can expect 1280 x 720. Other versions of the game will support up to 4K.

Bandai Namco also notes how it's been testing the compatibility of the game with the Switch Lite and Switch 2, so if there are any significant developments regarding the game on Switch 2, we'll let you know.

This follows the release of Tales of Xillia Remastered on the Switch in October last year, which also ran at 30fps and was 1080p docked, and 720p in handheld mode.