Sega has positioned itself as a staunch early supporter of the Switch 2, offering up three key titles on day one and three more to follow later on.

While we've yet to experience the full lineup, Sega invited us to check out a trio of launch-period titles in what marked our first extended experience with the Switch 2 completely untethered from any kind of demo kiosk. Wild stuff!

But we're not here to talk about the hardware; more on that will come soon enough. This is all about the games, so let's kick things off with Kiryu...

Upon booting up this Director’s Cut of this 2015 game, the first thing that strikes us is just how clean it looks. Sure, we’ve had some really great-looking games on the original Switch, but there was something about Yakuza 0 that screams premium.

It may simply be because we've played the game extensively before, and usually when you move from PS4 to original Switch, you expect some pretty heavy visual compromises. On Switch 2, there’s nothing of the sort. Yakuza 0 looks exactly like it does on the PS4; perhaps even better, with razor-sharp image clarity and exceptionally smooth frame rate. It’s glorious.

The single-player portion of the demo stars fan-favourite Goro Majima. The lengthy dialogue sequences within the main story gave us a good sense of how voice actor Matthew Mercer (Ganondorf, Leon Kennedy) comes across as the voice of Majima, and honestly, he’s pretty good! Ultimately, while we suspect many of you will stick to the original Japanese dub, we reckon you’ll be pretty happy with the English version, too.

If you’ve played Yakuza Kiwami on Switch (or really any entry before the series shifted to a turn-based RPG setup with Yakuza: Like A Dragon), you’ll feel right at home here. Once we were let loose to explore the immediate environment of Sotenbori, we were free to take on gang members skulking in the shadows, chat to NPCs to initiate side quests, and – unfortunately – get absolutely annihilated in a shakedown fight.

The aforementioned side quest in this case was the ‘Be My Boyfriend!’ mission, which sees Majima play the role of doting partner to a girl who just wants to impress her father. It’s a hilarious sequence completely devoid of any combat, but the dialogue really highlights just how funny the series can be. In fact, if you make the right dialogue choices, the father winds up begging you to be his daughter’s boyfriend for real!

We also looked at the new multiplayer mode, Red Light Raid. It’s a pretty simple setup: you and up to four friends combine forces to take on hordes of enemies, and that’s really it. Once you complete the designated number of waves based on your chosen difficulty, you’ll face off against a boss character, which is usually one of the notable characters from the main game. It’s chaotic, it’s fun, but it’s also ultimately pretty shallow.

The number of playable characters was quite limited in the demo, but in addition to the likes of Kiryu, Majima, Kuze, and Nishikiyama, you’ve also got deeper cuts like the utterly outrageous Ginger Chapman, whose slow, hulking frame is compensated for with a deadly melee weapon.

It’s a neat little mode which you can also play solo if you desire, but we suspect most players will be sticking to the excellent story mode, which remains one of the very best in the Yakuza series.

We have to admit, Raidou Remastered isn’t the best game to demo over the course of 20 minutes or so. That said, our time with it did at least give us a taste of what to expect in terms of exploration, interactions, and combat.

The demo mostly took place within the town of Tsukudo-cho, home of the Narumi Detective Agency headquarters. We were free to explore and chat with the locals, but some of them didn’t have a whole lot to say. This is where you’re able to break out one of your demon companions and read characters’ minds. This way, you can get a sense of what it is they’re after and thus help them out accordingly.

Moving around the town revealed that the camera was essentially fixed in place, shifting perspective whenever protagonist Raidou (pronounced ‘Ry-doo’, by the way) would turn onto a different street. There were a few instances where the change in camera angle felt a little off and it was quite difficult to judge which direction we had to go – it’s no classic Resident Evil, that’s for sure. Still, wandering about the town was fun, and the accompanying music was oddly serene and comforting.

The action really kicks into gear when you deliver some wine to the ‘Big Tarrasque’ creature dwelling within the Daidouji Residence basement. Once this weird turtle/ape hybrid decides Raidou would be perfect pairing with the wine, a battle commences. Unlike most Shin Megami Tensei games, Raidou allows you to run around the arena and attack at will, with different moves mapped to the various Switch 2 face buttons.

Actions such as attacking an enemy, exploiting weaknesses, or even healing will build up Spirit during the battle. Once you gain enough Spirit, you can unleash a powerful Spirit Slash attack with ‘A’ + ‘X’, hitting all enemies within the area. Initiating the move results in a brief, slick cutscene in which Raidou unleashes a wave of fire with a few quick strokes of his sword. It’s pretty awesome.

All in all, the battle mechanics feel intuitive and responsive, and should appeal to those who are intrigued by the world of Shin Megami Tensei but otherwise put off by the often daunting turn-based mechanics. Here, the action feels a bit more akin to something you might find in a modern Final Fantasy game. It’s a nice change of pace, and we can’t wait to see how it develops and evolves as you proceed further into the game.

While we barely scratched the surface of Raidou, we're really excited for this one. Yes, the graphics don't exactly scream next-gen, but this is nevertheless an extensive upgrade from the PS2 original. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

We suspect that the biggest question mark for Sega fans might well be Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, a game that, on the surface at least, looks like more of the same for another £35 on Switch 2. What exactly is the point?

Well, to be honest, this one is definitely more likely to appeal to those who have yet to dive into the series, but the chaos involved with the new Doubles Mode might just be enough to convince die-hard fans to double-dip.

Doubles Mode essentially has you and a friend team up to take on your opponents. The twist, however, is that you’re not in charge of your own Puyo Puyo / Tetris board each, but rather you’re working together on a single board. This means that you have to actually communicate with each other to determine where each player will place their piece. Get it right, and you can accomplish some pretty devastating combos. It’s very easy to mess up, however, and this is down to friendly collision.

You see, you’d think that you’d be able to move your pieces wherever you want, regardless of where your friend is positioned on the board. Not so. You actually have to move out of each other’s way, and if you happen to collide with each other, the resulting confusion will cost precious time. It’s pretty chaotic and we weren’t sure what to make of it at first, but as long as you maintain communication and decide who’s doing what, it’s certainly manageable and even quite enjoyable.

What’s not enjoyable, however, are the optional mouse controls – emphasis on ‘optional’. Granted, we didn’t get a whole lot of time with the game (20 minutes or so), so there’s every chance that a bit more time will yield a more positive impression of the controls, but it just felt weird.

Essentially, moving the Joy-Con around on a surface will cause the corresponding Tetris block or Puyo blob to move in the same direction – much like a desktop cursor on a PC. Clicking ‘R’ allows you to rotate your piece, but the real kicker is how you perform a hard drop. Normally, if you’re using a standard D-pad setup, this would be accomplished by tapping up; so you line up your piece with left and right and tap up to hard drop – easy. With the mouse mode, however, you have to twist your thumb around to rest on the analogue stick, then pull it down.

It’s such a bizarre setup, we couldn’t properly get to grips with it in the time that we had, and ultimately we just switched back to standard controls so we could focus on the game itself. If we’re able to remap controls and have the hard drop function mapped to a face button or even ‘ZR’, this might prove a compelling control method. As it is, it’s not something we can recommend.

Ultimately, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S is more of the same, and we imagine there are fans out there just waiting to get this downloaded on the new console. Newcomers have a lot to dive into, including Adventure Mode, Skill Battle, and more, but for those more casual fans who already own Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 elsewhere, we get the impression you won't be missing out on too much if you skip this one at launch.