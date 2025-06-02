Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, an updated Switch 2 exclusive of the 2015 title, has received a new overview trailer ahead of its launch later this week.

It's pretty standard stuff, really. The trailer goes into the basic plot of the game (without heading into spoiler territory, we might add) while also providing a bit of information on the new cutscene content fans can expect alongside the new 'Red Light Raid' multiplayer mode.

For US citizens, the '1-888-YAKUZA0' (+1-888-925-8920) hotline number has also been provided, which you can dial right now for, uh... something. Sega states that folks outside of the US can dial the number and potentially get through, but may get charged whether it works or not. So be careful.

We've had pretty extensive hands-on time with Yakuza 0 on the Switch 2 and we're pretty optimistic about the upcoming release. The new multiplayer mode is fun, albeit somewhat shallow, but the single-player campaign remains one of the finest in the Like A Dragon series.