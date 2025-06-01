GameCube returns next week as a Switch 2 'Nintendo Classics' exclusive and it will start life with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and SoulCalibur II.

These versions will include screen options – such as the ability to activate a retro CRT mode and you'll also be able to take advantage of suspend points, to save play at any time. Additionally, there's button remapping, online and local multiplayer options, and GameChat support.

Nintendo has shared screenshots of each of these games on its Japanese and American websites, so here's a gallery:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker



F-ZERO GX

SoulCalibur II

As previously confirmed, Nintendo will be adding more games to the GameCube service in the future including titles like Luigi's Mansion, Super Mario Sunshine and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness. If you want to enhance your experience, Nintendo will also be offering a wireless GameCube controller, which can be purchased from the My Nintendo Store.

The GameCube tier is part of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership which also includes other retro libraries like the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance.