If you're not a fan of the load times in some titles on the Switch, they might be worth revisiting on the Switch 2.

During its Treehouse event, Nintendo showcased the load time of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition alongside the original Switch version. The outcome? It's faster!

Here's a look at one particular scene, which also factors in Link's teleport animation - making the loading time on Switch 2 here about eight seconds quicker in total. This follows a quick look at these "faster" load times during the announcement trailer.

"More time slaying monsters and less time watching the loading screen which is great."





Switch 2 vs Switch 1 Zelda Breath of the Wild loading time comparisonSwitch 2 vs Switch 1 pic.twitter.com/vCCydn6XEp April 3, 2025

Nintendo hasn't shared any other comparisons just yet, but we're sure many other original Switch games will benefit, like Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo also mentioned during the same segment how menu navigation and other aspects in games like Breath of the Wild now feel a lot faster thanks to improved frame rates and performance:

"Opening the menus and switching between the different tabs in the menus is a lot smoother and quicker in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition compared to the old version."

Of course, to access the enhanced versions of Zelda, you'll either need to fork out for the upgrade or have an active Switch Online + Expansion membership. As for what else you can expect from these enhanced editions, there'll be HDR support and smoother higher-definition graphics.

In some other news, Nintendo has made the Switch eShop faster and more responsive on the Switch 2 hardware.