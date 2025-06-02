Rune Factory’s first entry arrived to a welcoming fanbase almost 20 years ago, and players have signed on for the adventures of a string of amnesiac protagonists, equal parts fighter and farmer, ever since. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma delivers on the promise of the series with another hero mysteriously connected to the land who, despite not having any memory of their life prior, can forge their destiny anew in a charming town filled with a cast of vibrant characters. After the lacklustre reception to Rune Factory 5, developer Marvelous Inc. offers up a totally fresh take on the Rune Factory formula in here that could push the series to even greater heights going forward.
Guardians of Azuma takes place in a brand new location for the Rune Factory series: an Eastern country that draws a lot of aesthetic inspiration from traditional Japanese culture. After choosing between two characters to play as (we picked Kaguya), we enter what is admittedly a pretty long opening sequence of cinematics and tutorials.
Kaguya awakens from a dream, and we learn that she’s been living at a shrine since she crash-landed through the roof six months prior. The village housing the shrine hasn’t fared well since an event called the Celestial Collapse hit Azuma 50 years ago, halting the bloom of the village’s sacred tree. Kaguya is an Earth Dancer—Azuma’s phrase for what Rune Factory normally refers to as an Earthmate—and we’re tasked with restoring the divinity of the god of spring.
The initial plot arc follows the formula of visiting a new village, restoring the power of the connected god, and gaining a new sacred treasure. There are a total of four villages, one for each season, and each brings new characters, side quests, and areas to explore.
One of the most interesting elements of Guardians of Azuma is village management. Gone are the days of the farming and crafting systems seen in earlier entries. You can still plant and water seeds, but you can also construct buildings and decorations for specific areas in each village and assign villagers to complete jobs like farming, fishing, mining, and shopkeeping.
We weren’t sure how to feel about this at first—what’s a farming sim without farming after all? There definitely is an element of tension lost in the transition to village management over farming, and we felt less tethered to the passing of time and the seasons.
But Rune Factory has always put a bigger emphasis on other RPG elements like combat anyway. The village system helps distance you from the act of farming in a way that highlights exploration and combat. It doesn’t hurt that the building mechanics are so fun and expansive either. It takes quite a few resources to build robust villages, which reinforces a balanced tempo of advancing the main plot and exploring the wild areas in between bouts of pruning building layouts.
Exploration is an element that wasn’t as fully realised in Rune Factory 5 as many would have liked. Guardians of Azuma, on the other hand, seems to have taken a page from Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom when it comes to its explorable landscapes, albeit on a smaller scale. Certain areas can only be accessed with the help of the sacred treasures acquired through the main plot, and there are repeating landmarks like frog statues that grant new crafting recipes, small shrines that dole out onigiri, and dragon statues that act as save points and teleportation hubs.
Combat is much the same as other Rune Factory games, with different weapon categories, combos, and power strikes. Each sacred treasure, however, has multiple combat applications, and a brand new set of skill trees allow for gaining new abilities and overall stat upgrades. Plus, three NPCs can join in for combat at any given time and embody different strategic roles like healer, defender, or attacker. It’s not the world’s most complex party system but it’s a step in the right direction.
There are a lot of characters to love in Guardians of Azuma, and anyone who played Rune Factory 5 may be happy to see a familiar friend all grown up. There are 15 possible romance options, many of whom are literally gods, and all options are available regardless of the chosen protagonist’s gender, so the options truly are expansive. Most scenes are fully voiced, and the artwork and character design for each character really add a lot of life to Guardians of Azuma’s considerably large cast. Gifting is now only one of many possible activities that can help raise the bond with a given character, in addition to things like walks, meals, and certain topics of conversation, the success of which varies with each character’s preferences.
The extra care taken in befriending and romancing NPCs helps make the main storyline feel more impactful, too. Farming sims aren’t exactly known for their rich plotlines, but we were pleasantly surprised to find drama and some semi-dark twists at the heart of the story in Guardians of Azuma. There’s a good balance of charm and intensity, though, which prevents the game from collapsing into melodrama. The theatrical elements are cut nicely by our time spent running around with our quirky gang of seasonal gods that feel straight off the pages of a shojo manga (in the best way possible).
As for performance, Guardians of Azuma ran quite well on the Nintendo Switch overall. Once or twice in higher-level combat, we experienced lag. Performance problems will likely be less common on the Switch 2—we’ll get back to you with our experience of Guardians of Azuma on Nintendo's next console soon.
Conclusion
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma manages to reinvent itself while still maintaining the bones that make the Rune Factory series feel like itself. It takes bold new strides in unexpected directions that thankfully pay off. Guardians of Azuma is a must-play for Rune Factory fans and would be well-enjoyed by newcomers to the series as well.
A good farming game is always a big win.
Especially with marriage option.
I haven't completed the epilogue for RF4 yet, but I'll get it eventually
One thing I would disagree with, "Farming sims aren’t exactly known for their rich plotlines" - Older Harvest Moon games are really ripe with great stories. They are much more "slice of life" than "explosions and flying guts", but they are here.
I see this game, and I just want another Three Houses Fire Emblem.
I have never been into this kind of game before, but this one really speaks to me. It's one of my 5 preordered games for Switch 2, and my most anticipated behind Mario Kart. Glad to see such a high score even on the original Switch.
I don’t know whether to get this or Fantasy Life. Aaaaggghhhh
"If you prefer farming, there isn’t much focus on it"
That sounds like a joy to me!
Between this and Fantasy Life, what a time to be a fan of the genre!
Would you reccomend this to someone who loved 3 and 4, but dropped 5 after 10 hours?
There's just something off about that game that I can't pinpoint that made me really bored while playing. Maybe being in 3D made everything slower to do, with more animations and bigger locations, I just felt like I was wasting to much time doing stuff that wasn't fun.
Yeah, I'm getting this as a launch game.
I bought a physical copy for S2 to give me something completely new to play.
Looks like it was a good choice.
No farming? Finally a Rune Factory more suited to my tastes! Will definitely check it out when it reaches 30%off on eShop
I already preordered this for Switch 2 a while ago, but it's nice to hear it really is as good as all the previews suggested.
Big Story of Seasons fan but never been able to get into Rune Factory. Was wondering about giving this one a chance but if the farming isn't really a thing then I think this one's a pass for me.
@GoldenSunRM Yeah, the performance wasn't great on RF5 either — which is not normally a thing that bothers me, but the stuttery frame rate really impacted my enjoyment of it.
Thanks for the review, so looking forward to playing this (and even more so since I love the positives mentioned and don't particularly mind the negatives in addition of course to the Japanese theme) as soon as my physical Switch 1 limited edition arrives and of course I'll immediately get the Switch 2 upgrade as well - glad to hear it overall runs well also on Switch 1 for those playing it there!
