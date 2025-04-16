EA's just confirmed the price of Split Fiction for Switch 2 and one other small but rather interesting detail has now been highlighted on social media about its use of the new GameShare feature.

Not only will Switch 2 players be able to invite a player on the same platform to join them via wireless connection, but this "other player" can also apparently be a Switch owner. As a reminder, Split Fiction has only been announced for the Switch 2.

Here's what EA has to say about this on its website:

EA: "Split Fiction will take advantage of the new Nintendo Switch 2 system features GameShare and GameChat. GameShare will enable Nintendo Switch 2 owners to invite another player to play together over a local wireless connection using just one copy of the game. This "other player" can be not only a Nintendo Switch 2 owner but a Nintendo Switch owner as well."

Nintendo's website goes into a bit more detail about GameChat, explaining how only Switch 2 systems can share games, but any Switch 2 or original Switch can receive them. Original Switch systems can only receive games that are compatible with Switch.

GameShare was also elaborated on in Nintendo's recent 'Ask a Developer' series for Switch 2, revealing how "streaming technology" has played a part.

Nintendo: "Using GameShare to play with others locally works just like Download Play, which was available on some of our previous consoles, but what separates it is that you can start playing right away."

It's worth noting how Split Fiction on Switch 2 will also support the Hazelight 'Friend's Pass' feature - allowing two players to play together online, with only one copy of the game required. Crossplay support has also been confirmed for this platform.