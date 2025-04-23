Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

Sega has already confirmed that Sonic x Shadow Generations will be heading to the Switch 2, but now we have a date: 5th June, 2025. Yes, the Switch 2 launch date.

This means that Sonic X Shadow Generations will be joining Yakuza 0 Director's Cut and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S on day one, making Sega one of the most staunch early supporters of the Nintendo Switch 2. The publisher will also release RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army on 19th June 2025, and Two Point Museum at a later date.

Not much information on Sonic X Shadow Generations for the Switch 2 has been provided at the time of writing, but players can expect "enhanced graphics" for the new console. We'd also expect a nice little bump in frame rate, but we'll have to wait and see.

Sonic X Shadows originally launched on 25th October 2024 and was met with critical acclaim from yours truly. We said it represented "a monumental return to form for both hedgehogs" in our review, and awarded it a score of 9/10. Frankly, we can't wait to check it out on the Switch 2 come launch day.