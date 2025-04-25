Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

In case you missed it, the talented team at IO Interactive is bringing Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition to the Switch 2.

The team has today released a new look at this particular version of the game while also promoting some extra-themed goodies Switch owners can expect. Admittedly, this isn't the first time Mario has been referenced in the Hitman series.

If you pre-order now, you'll receive some unique Mario-inspired items. This includes the Cerise Suit, the golden wrench, red mushroom and the "Fire 47 Suit". And the retail exclusives include the Luigi-inspired "Mansion Suit" and a Dino Duck.

Apart from Hitman, which is releasing alongside the Switch 2's launch this June, IO Interactive has also announced it will be bringing the new 007 game to the Switch 2 in the future.

Details about this game haven't been revealed yet, but there is a teaser trailer you can check out in the previous story.