In case you missed it, the talented team at IO Interactive is bringing Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition to the Switch 2.

The team has today released a new look at this particular version of the game while also promoting some extra-themed goodies Switch owners can expect. Admittedly, this isn't the first time Mario has been referenced in the Hitman series.

If you pre-order now, you'll receive some unique Mario-inspired items. This includes the Cerise Suit, the golden wrench, red mushroom and the "Fire 47 Suit". And the retail exclusives include the Luigi-inspired "Mansion Suit" and a Dino Duck.

Hitman
Image: IO Interactive
Hitman
Image: IO Interactive

Apart from Hitman, which is releasing alongside the Switch 2's launch this June, IO Interactive has also announced it will be bringing the new 007 game to the Switch 2 in the future.

Details about this game haven't been revealed yet, but there is a teaser trailer you can check out in the previous story.

Will you be playing Hitman on the Switch 2 at launch? Fire off a comment below.