Nintendo has revealed so much in the last two weeks that we're sure the odd announcement or two will have passed you by. So, just in case you missed it, amiibo is still alive!

Yes, alongside the announcement that Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be getting enhanced 'Nintendo Switch 2 Editions' on the new console, Nintendo revealed a fresh batch of Zelda amiibo to add to the ever-growing collection.

It's the TOTK Sages that are getting the figurine treatment this time, with Tulin, Yunobo, Riju and Sidon amiibo all arriving on the Switch 2's 5th June launch date. When scanned, each sage will unlock a new paraglider fabric as well as the usual weapons and materials.

But, as those who have made it past a certain point in TOTK will know, there are more than four Sages. Don't worry, Nintendo hasn't forgotten about Mineru's Construct, but we will have to wait a little while longer before we get our hands on that one. It's currently listed as "Coming Soon", so keep an eye out for updates in the coming months.

If Zelda isn't your bag, the Switch 2 Direct held even more amiibo news in the shape of an upcoming Street Fighter 6 trio. Luke, Kimberly and Jamie figures are also set to arrive on the Switch 2 launch day, accompanied by a whopping 22 amiibo cards.