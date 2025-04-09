Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 806k

In case you missed it, yes, Deltarune Chapters 1-4 has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2, launching on day one with with console on 5th June 2025.

It might not have been super clear from the trailer, but information posted on the official website confirms that the game will include a small, special room in which you can use mouse controls on both Joy-Con 2 at the same time.

The short snippet can be seen at the 0.38 mark in the above trailer, showcasing gameplay that looks to be taking advantage of mouse controls and gyro movement.

The same room will be included in other platform releases, but the control scheme will be different. Developer Toby Fox has made clear that the game will have no meaningful difference in content across platforms, meaning "content amount, dialogue, setting, music etc" will retain parity upon release.

Still, it's a nice little bonus for Switch 2 players. It's also been confirmed that you'll be able to import your save files from either the Switch demo of Deltarune Chapter 1& 2 or the full Deltarune game on original Switch.