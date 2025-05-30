Level-5 has released two new videos via its YouTube channel to showcase exactly how Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been improved on the Switch 2 (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

It's pretty self-explanatory stuff here, really. The first video focuses on graphics and performance, showing how Switch 1 and Switch 2 differ while our protagonist is hacking away at a tree. The Switch 2 demonstrates some clear improvements with graphical fidelity and frame rate, with Level-5 even zooming in on the character model to further highlight the stark differences.

The second looks at load times, and again, the Switch 2 comes out looking exceedingly strong next to its predecessor. Upon loading the game via the main menu, the Switch 2 is able to complete its load time in just over 9-and-a-half seconds. The Switch 1, meanwhile, takes just over 17 seconds. Woof!

The good news is that if you own Fantasy Life i on the Switch, you can move up to the Switch 2 version for dirt cheap, with Level-5 confirming that the upgrade path costs just USD $2.59 / EUR €2.27.

Now, if you're waiting for our review before diving into the game, then first of all, bless your heart. We love you. Second of all, it's on the way – we didn't receive code for the game until quite late in the day, but rest assured we're working hard on it.

Now, let's check out the comparisons from Level-5: