Fantasy Life i
Image: Level-5

Level-5 has released two new videos via its YouTube channel to showcase exactly how Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been improved on the Switch 2 (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

It's pretty self-explanatory stuff here, really. The first video focuses on graphics and performance, showing how Switch 1 and Switch 2 differ while our protagonist is hacking away at a tree. The Switch 2 demonstrates some clear improvements with graphical fidelity and frame rate, with Level-5 even zooming in on the character model to further highlight the stark differences.

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube814k
Watch on YouTube

The second looks at load times, and again, the Switch 2 comes out looking exceedingly strong next to its predecessor. Upon loading the game via the main menu, the Switch 2 is able to complete its load time in just over 9-and-a-half seconds. The Switch 1, meanwhile, takes just over 17 seconds. Woof!

The good news is that if you own Fantasy Life i on the Switch, you can move up to the Switch 2 version for dirt cheap, with Level-5 confirming that the upgrade path costs just USD $2.59 / EUR €2.27.

Now, if you're waiting for our review before diving into the game, then first of all, bless your heart. We love you. Second of all, it's on the way – we didn't receive code for the game until quite late in the day, but rest assured we're working hard on it.

Now, let's check out the comparisons from Level-5:

What are your thoughts on how Fantasy Life i performs on the Switch 2? Reckon the difference is worth the small upgrade fee? Let us know with a comment.

[source youtube.com, via nintendoeverything.com]