Publisher Thunderful has revealed Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, a roguelite action game that serves as a sequel to the well-regard action-adventure title, Lost in Random.

Currently slated to release in 2025, it sees you take on the role of Aleksandra, formerly the Queen of Random, as she traverses a randomly-generated gaunlet in order to escape the 'Eternal Die'. You'll face off against a host of montrous pawns and giant board games in your quest, and you must collect a wide range of treasure that will increase your chances of survival.

We must admit, the shift into the roguelike genre makes us feel a little uneasy after the original game's uniquely successful vision, but there's no denying that The Eternal Die retains the same bizarre visual style and aesthetics. We're keen to see more gameplay in the coming months to alleviate some of our initial concerns, but we're equally excited to dive back into the world of Lost in Random.

Let's check out the key features:

- Random-Infused Runs: Each run is a unique blend of chance, offering unexpected twists, challenges, and rewards. Adapt, strategize, and embrace the chaos as you navigate through ever-changing landscapes. - Mastering the Game of Chance: Hone your skills in a mysterious prison, governed by luck and probability and tackle your foes with rolls of the die, split-second decisions, and, sometimes, a little bit of luck. Whether it's rolling with Fortune or evading danger, or facing it head on, your mastery of chance will determine your fate. - Board Game Inspired Dungeons: Explore treacherous dungeons designed by the Mare, The Knight, and encounter themed rooms based on classic tabletop games, tackle challenge rooms, all while uncovering secrets as you explore the Eternal Die.

What are your thoughts on Lost in Random: The Eternal Die so far? Do you like the approach, or would you have preferred a continuation of the original title's gameplay? Let us know.