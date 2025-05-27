Street Fighter 6 is one of the key launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2, releasing on day one on 5th June 2025.

Digitally, you can pick up either the bog-standard edition for £34.99 or the Years 1-2 Fighters Edition for £49.99. Meanwhile, a physical release is being lined up for the latter option, also priced at £49.99. Now, we already knew that it would be a Game-Key Card release, but according to recent reports, it might also include a code-in-a-box for the additional DLC.

As highlighted by @Genki_JPN on social media, the game's additional fighter packs will be included as a DLC code that will expire after two years. So if you happen to pick up a copy in 2027 and beyond, chances are it won't come with the additional content at all. We'd expect the price of the game to be lowered when such an eventuality occurs, but still... wow, that sucks.





On other platforms you also get the base game on disc and a… The Japanese box says the Years 1-2 DLC for Street Fighter 6 Fighters Edition is a code in a box that expires 2 years from release. This is on top of the base game being a Game-Key card. (Pointed out by @DoesItPlay1 On other platforms you also get the base game on disc and a… pic.twitter.com/1QeFikffgQ May 26, 2025

We've seen DLC included as codes in physical games plenty of times before, but for goodness sake, if we're downloading the full game from the eShop via the Game-Key Card anyway, why not just include the extra content as standard? Where's the logic?

It's a frustrating situation for collectors and physical enthusiasts; imagine owning a copy of Street Fighter 6 with that awesome updated artwork of Elena, Terry, Akuma, and more, and they're just... not there. Very bizarre.

It's recently also been confirmed that Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remaster will also be a Game-Key Card release when it launches on Switch 2 later this year. At the time of writing, only Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and titles from Marvelous are confirmed to contain the full games on cartridge.