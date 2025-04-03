Nintendo is no stranger to the concept of a launch day pack-in game. The Wii famously included Wii Sports, the DS came with an impressive demo of Metroid Prime Hunters, and even the Game Boy was bundled with Tetris in North America, forever changing the market. Which is why we’re all puzzled as to why Nintendo is charging for their new game, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.
When it was revealed during the Direct, it was sold as an experience aimed around helping you get to grips with the new mouse mode controls of the Switch 2, while simultaneously sharing secrets about the console and Nintendo itself. That sounds like definition of a pack-in title, right? A cool little package that teaches you about the console, just like a certain little PlayStation mascot.
We're sure many Nintendo fans would give a lot to peek behind Mario’s curtain for a glimpse of the in-between phase of their game development. Sure, Welcome Tour won’t show you how the next 3D Mario game is being developed (or will it?) but it plans to offer us a slew of minigames, or as Nintendo is actually calling them, “tech demos.” The latter was a phrase Nintendo wasn’t shy about tossing around during our demo.
Welcome Tour lets you explore a world through the lens of a tiny human who’s exploring the nooks and crannies of a Switch 2 console. Much like a media event or an exhibition like PAX, you roam around the areas interacting with tiny NPC attendants who teach you and then quiz you on the tech within the Switch 2. We appreciated the depth these quizzes went into and could see how this element in particular could help game developers and even future generations learn about how to creatively use Nintendo’s hardware to develop their dream games.
You’ll also find little booths dotted all around the console featuring minigames run by digital demoists who are ready and eager to walk you through them. Many of them show off features of the Switch 2 and challenge you to identify and engage with them. One game asks you to identify the frame rate, showcasing the Switch's more powerful capabilities. Another focuses on the resolution, looking at the power and output of the system, for example. This combines Nintendo's typical philosophy of entertainment and play with the power of education.
During our time with the game, we got to try a bullet-hell inspired anti-shoot-em' up that tasks you with dodging spiked balls for as long as possible. This is played in mouse mode, and controlled quite well! It was quite fun trying to squeeze our way through any gap we could find as quickly as possible.
However, we were fully expecting the maracas tech demo to give us that “WOW” moment like Ball Game did in 1-2 Switch on the original Switch, but it was much less exciting than we hoped.
I tried a few bite-sized minigames with this, each one awarding you a medal depending on your performance. One had me using mouse mode to move a UFO to avoid a shower of spiky bombs, another involved moving the mouse along a dial and clicking where the HD rumble felt the strongest. More interestingly, a Pick the Correct Frame Rate game had you watching balls bouncing and other objects doing things at different refresh rates — it’s fitting to see Nintendo educating its users over the core hardware features, but also odd to see the devs drilling down on tech topics they’d typically avoid discussing. Having Nintendo well-actually-ing you on 60 vs. 120fps is an odd sensation, especially when you get it wrong.
Perhaps the most interesting game I played was World 1-1 from Super Mario Bros. rendered at its original resolution on a black 4K canvas. The tiny game screen widens as you move left, scrolling across the TV screen until you hit the flagpole -all before arriving at the right edge of the telly. A fun way to illustrate how far we’ve come.
This is very much a one-and-done gallery game, though. If the price is right, the novelty value will make it worth investigating. But the price should have been nothing given the cost of the hardware. - Gavin
Even with the educational elements, these activities don’t seem to offer up much substance beyond a high score system that rewards you with medals, but we could see ourselves easily falling in love with them. If anything, they reminded us of the fly swatting minigame found in the SNES's Mario Paint — fun, short, and easy to enjoy.
Nintendo has been building and showing off tech demos for their consoles for years now, but it’s fsirñy unique that it’s letting the public get their hands on some of them with Welcome Tour. We’re itching to get our hands on the full package when it hits Switch 2 on launch day - we’re really hoping we find something just as exciting and enticing to get stuck in. Give us a new rock skipping tech demo like Wii Play Motion had, and we’re sold.
Part of us wishes we didn't have to pay for it, especially as it's a launch title. At least, at the time of writing, the game looks like it'll be under $10, but we hope there are some hidden secrets that will make picking this up a necessity for budding game developers.
It really should be free and as a pack-in game. Kinda like what Astro Bot Playroom was.
Well at least this isn't 80 dollars at the very least. Still it should have been cheaper.
In a world where Astro’s Playroom exists, Nintendo charging for this thing is a joke and an insult. And this thing is going to be FAR less impressive based on what we’ve seen so far.
I love Nintendo, but they’re dropping balls this time around.
I was really surprised it’s paid. Not too sure who the paying audience is? I’ll see when it comes out
Not even a question - this should've absolutely been a pack-in and it really isn't okay for them to slap a price tag on this.
Not even confident if I'd play it if it was free.
At least if it's optional, you can save a bit of storage by skipping it
It’s a tutorial for the system, of course it should be.
Guys lets be glad that it isn't 80 dollars at the very least.
They'll sell us a tutorial but they won't sell us themes.
Yes. Charging even 10 dollars for this is pretty damn petty
"Hey, we made a small game that'll show you more about the Switch 2 and you can learn everything about it!...As a separate purchase from the system itself, give us $70 more."
I'm surprised it's not free. At the very least it would have taken the edge off of the prices. I guess it's not for everyone, it seems a bit more serious than Astrobot. And the Switch has a lot less room for something like this to live inside it lol. But yeah, Mr Furukawa is taking no prisoners. I'll wait for a review (hahaha, you know there will be one!)
yes. just by reading the title, yes.
I'm still expecting them to announce you get it free with NSO or the expansion pack. I just can't imagine enough people buying this to justify selling it.
Yes. The very least free for online members
Yes. There's no other possible correct answer.
think "fsirñy unique" might be a typo
Yes it should be. It is incredibly stupid on Nintendo's part not to have it be. I wouldn't be surprised if that does change before release.
And after seeing it on the livestream today it looks incredibly charming but in this case I got to vote with my wallet.
Yes and it shouldn't even be a game, it should've been integrated into the user interface, ideally with Miis! If they weren't gonna make it free you'd think they'd at least have the sense to call it something other than "Welcome Tour"!
Feels like Nintendo just can't resist getting arrogant and complacent after a successful console.
One of the most baffling business decisions Nintendo has ever made.
And that covers a lot of ground.
Imagine paying for a manual.
Interactive manuals are still manuals. It's really dumb that they're charging for this. Why were games like Face Raiders and Streetpass Mii Plaza free but this is paid?
Nintendo is getting greedy and I don't like it.
No reason it shouldn’t. At least give us a game to start it if we can’t afford Mario Kart World or some of the other Switch 2 games atm.
Doesn’t sound like it has a bunch of mini games worth playing, so glad it isn’t baked into the price of the system. Which is what a “free” game would be.
Honestly if sony had given me the choice of 10 bucks off to not have astro’s playroom (which I have never used. Didn’t even know it existed until astro bot came out), I would take the discount and some hdd space back.
Having watched some of it, it’s full of charm and polish and I’m looking forward to playing it, there’s more to it than a “manual.” Of course I wish it was bundled in.
I do think Nintendo’s history of pack-in titles is overstated. I’ve seen professional commentators incorrectly call games from 1-2 Switch to Snipperclips “pack-in” games. The Switch didn’t have a pack-in game.
Even examples such as Wii Sports were only pack-ins in certain markets, after lots of internal arguing with regional arms like NoA. In Japan the Wii had no pack-in. One of Nintendo’s most consistent stances is to not devalue their software.
There is no reason for it not to. Astro's Playroom was free, so this should be, too. A tutorial for a system being sold separately is inexcusably greedy.
@swoose thank you. Here you can borrow my flame shield. When I mention that I get tagged.
This is like one of those auto installed 3ds games you played for like 10 minutes and never touched again. There’s no world where this shouldn’t be free.
"Hands On: Should 'Nintendo Switch 2 Pack-in Game, Exclusively For Pack-ins, Pack-ins Only' Be A Pack-In Game?
Nintendo, why are you depriving kids and fans of this content?
Control your greed.
Looks like utter garbage
Mario Kart and DK, as much as I don't like the prices, I can somewhat get behind due to them being high-quality looking games and whatever. But this? Nuh-uh. Inexcusable. Paying for a tutorial on how to use the system? Something that we can all do on the internet for free? Get real.
It should come free for Switch 2 owners, how hard is that? Even if they charge 5.00 digital that is what you would charge for DLC and those come with more. But this should come Day-One with Switch 2 standalone or bundle editions.
A hub to explore for tutorials, tech info, tech-demos and mini-games.
"At least, at the time of writing, the game looks like it'll be under $10"
The price might be acceptable. I would say it depends on the final price compared to the amount and quality of the mini games.
But Nintendo still failed. Because if this turnes out to be an ok price, then Nintendo should have shown more about the minigames and the low price in the Direct so people would get the impression that this is just as much a game as a tuturial/tech showcase/tech demo.
I really can’t believe this isn’t a pack in game.
Nintendo have become so greedy but I suppose we should be grateful to get a charger in the box unlike the 3DS!
@datamonkey Shhhhh! Do NOT remind them about that, we all hope they forgot!
It should come with every Switch 2. Astro Bot was with every PS5 and both the Steam Deck and Valve Index had free introductory games with each device.
@Ziondood
While the price of consoles and games was impacted by the anticipation of US tariffs is unclear, making this a pack-in would make this be a little bit easier of a pill to swallow. I think they should try to include some freebies for online members to minimize sticker shock
I'm fine with the price of the console, given what a massive hardware leap this is.
But charging for a tech demo, physical games costing up to $80, and the Switch 2 not being compatible with my 1.5 TB microSD card meaning I'll have to shell out for another one? Yeah, there was a lot here that's really rubbed me the wrong way.
This is the first time I've felt angry at Nintendo in 5 years--the last time being all their dumb limited-time games back in 2020. Other than that, I couldn't have been happier as a consumer during the Switch era. Some games were a bit overpriced, like the HD ports, but the quality was there so I accepted it. But it's starring to get indefensible.
They definitely aren't starting this new generation off on the right foot. But hey, the good news is that maybe the OG Nintendo Switch will become the bestselling console of all-time after all, considering many were turned off by the pricing.
Hopefully, Nintendo course corrects before it's too late.
Yes, who is this even supposed to appeal to really?
I held my judgement until the treehouse today. It’s really sterile and other than the well designed mini games, it just looks like a digital information booklet. It does look well designed and it is cheap though.
The Wii had Wii Sports included. 3DS has Face Raiders, the Mii Plaza, and that AR game. Even their competitors at PlayStation have a free game on the console that shows off the system’s features. It’s crazy Nintendo has moved away from that.
I mean, why even make it in the first place if you want people to pay for it?
“Allo’ monsieur, welcom’ to your very expensive hotel room, would you like a novella featuring a detailed explaination for how your plumbing works? For a fee of course. It has cartoons in it!”
“Eh, no thanks, I spent a lot of money on this hotel room, I’d rather save my money on a book I actually want to read, thanks.”
“Sacre bleu! Why does no one want to pay for our plumbing book? We spent money making it!”
It’s just hard to comprehend that this isnt included for free, and not preloaded onto the switch 2 in the first place. Very odd decision from Nintendo
If they're going to charge for it, they should at least offer it to NSO subscribers at no additional cost.
I'd pay $1 for it. 100% should be free.
