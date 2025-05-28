Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Capcom has announced that Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be getting a brand-new mode to coincide with its release on the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025.

Dubbed 'Otherworldly Ventures', the mode takes the basic action/strategy gameplay of the main story mode and simplifies a few things to make it more approachable for those who want to jump in and out.

It's effectively an 'endless' mode of sorts that also introduces a few roguelike elements to the mix. Streamlined aspects include not having to rescue villagers, the ability to gather crystals more quickly, and having Yoshiro make her own way to the gate, rather than directly guiding her.

You'll start off the mode with very limited abilities and resources, but after clearing each Seethe wave, you'll be granted a choice of upgrades to apply, giving you a much-needed boost for subsequent waves.

Originally released in 2024, Kunitsu-Gami was well-received at launch, though sales sadly fell short of Capcom's expectations. A few of us here at Nintendo Life have played it on other consoles and reckon it's well worth a shot, however, so here's hoping it holds up well on the Switch 2.