A new hand-drawn 3D platformer is heading to the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2025, and by gum, it's looking rather lovely indeed.
Ruffy and the Riverside comes from developer Zockrates Laboratories and looks to bring some of that iconic Nintendo inventiveness into a gorgeous world full of hand-drawn characters and assets. The general concept involves a unique ability to copy and paste (or 'swap') textures onto new areas to assist in traversal. So for example, if you see a waterfall, you can paste a vine texture onto the water in order to climb it. Simples!
The animation is really nice, but we're admittedly a little put off by the way the main protagonist stares directly into the camera while pumping his fist into the air. Like, chill out mate. We jest, of course, it's really quite a charming game and we can't wait to see more.
The game even takes a few cues from Super Mario Odyssey with some 2D side-scrolling areas within the 3D environments. Heck, it's hardly an original concept, but we'll take it!
Let's check out the key features:
- Use and master the power of SWAP to transform elements in the game world.
- Overcome various puzzles through creative manipulation of objects.
- Engage in exciting adventure elements like fighting, jumping, and skating.
- Solve puzzles and find treasures in challenging 2D levels
- Unlock seven outer regions, each with unique challenges and settings.
- More than a dozen characters offering new exciting quests.
- Use dreamstones to create and apply custom textures to main game elements like stone, waterfalls and more...
- Enjoy a magical atmosphere with a focus on exploration and discovery.
- Gather various collectibles, such as butterflies, dreamstones, Etoi creatures, and coins, each contributing to gameplay and customization.
We'll be sure to keep you updated on the eventual release date for Ruffy and the Riverside as we head into the new year.
For now, let us know in the comments below what you make of the above trailer. Are you excited to play the game?
Seems great, if it's just as good as it looks I'm definitely interested in eventually playing it myself!
There was another 3D platform with a 2D protagonist. I think it was called Demon Turf and I found it a bit weird to manoeuvre it. I like the way it looks though. Let's see
Gameplay looks great, but I'll be honest--the main character disturbs me a little bit. He doesn't look like an anthropomorphic animal but more like an adult male in a furry suit. Maybe society has just corrupted me, but I can't look at something like this without feeling like there's weird NSFW undertones. I can't be the only one, right...? Maybe it's completely innocuous and I've just been terminally online for too long. That's probably it.
Either way though, this game won't be an immediate purchase for me despite 3D platformers being my favorite genre because there's frankly too many of them on the market right now, especially by indies. The indie ones in many cases have been a bit underwhelming to me, and I don't see me playing through them a second time.
That's not to say I regret purchasing them necessarily, but as Nikoderiko went on for example, the cracks started showing, and despite having really solid controls and level design that rivals even DKC, it's littered with game-breaking bugs. I've gotten softlocked probably five times in my playthrough, and I gave up on the final boss because sometimes the hit boxes just wouldn't work and I couldn't damage him.
Kao the Kangaroo is another where I just felt like "Eh, it was alright, but not sure if I need to revisit it." It was certainly more polished (although I do distinctly remember losing progress in Kao because there was a save data bug at launch), but it was still just kind of middling.
I beat the first world in Demon Turf but just never continued because I didn't find it all that fun for whatever reason. (I'll go back to it eventually and give it another chance, though.) I have other games in my wishlist like Lunistice, Corn Kidz 64, and Spark The Electric Jester, but I honestly feel at this point that I'm forcing myself to play these obscure 3D platformers because I feel compelled to play every game in the genre.
For the longest time, we just weren't getting any 3D platformers at all. Once they gained popularity again with games like Mario Odyssey, Crash N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and SpongeBob Rehydrated, it was easy to keep up at first. But now, I feel like they're becoming as common as RPG's, with several releasing every year.
When they were more rare, I could look past the faults of a game like Yooka-Laylee and still love it because it filled a void. But that void has been filled now and then some, so I'm not sure I have the willingness to buy a lot of b-tier platformers anymore as it's getting increasingly expensive and time-consuming to play them all. Even Penny's Big Breakaway, which did have a lot going for it, felt like a bit of a slog for me to finish. I think I'm just getting burned out on running and jumping.
Moving forward, I think I'll dial it back to the 3D platformers from major publishers for now, like whatever Ubisoft is planning for Rayman, a possible Spyro 4, and whatever Mario and Kirby do next. One big exception would be if A Hat in Time gets a sequel, though--I'd be there day one.
Don't get me wrong, this is a good problem to have. I'd rather the market be oversaturated with 3D platformers than to not get any at all, which was the case for probably close to a decade outside Mario and Sonic.
@Not_Soos Hmm, I think to me the character just seemed like a weird lil guy, but not NSFW. I think it's that the character's design elements don't quite go together but sort of do, so it gives an unsettling impression.
I think this game looks really cool! But the most promising thing in that trailer seems to be that the "you are going downhill chased by a thing" level looks actually fun with fluid movement. Could be good!
@Macnemo79 Yeah, I don't personally like flat characters in a 3D platformer. Makes it difficult to measure the depth/distances as well as the momentum that the character is having.
@World Yeah, it's very uncanny. I'm fine with his weird chibi anime face, but his stocky figure and running animations are too humanoid and I find it disturbing. Comparing his design to Banjo, another anthropomorphic platforming bear, I don't get that same unsettling vibe. Banjo has dopey animations that aren't exactly bear-like, but they don't feel like a human either. Whatever this character is doing with his hands is a bit too over-the-top for me as well, since you'll be looking at that the whole game. It's like they're trying too hard to make him a meme, but it doesn't work for me.
It's like Mario grabbed the Tanooki leaf but something went horribly wrong...
Pretty much ditto. The game looks to have plenty of potential, but the main character's visual and aural design is putting me off a bit. Not insurmountably, but my hype is tempered by it.
I want to like it but watching the videos I miss some frames in the protagonist‘s running animation and unfortunately to me, the 2D characters break the hierarchy of what’s important and what’s not. I’m supposed to interact with an NPC or enemy that looks just like a negligible collectible …
I love the music and overall weird vibe though, and thanks so much to the devs for trying something new! Guess I’ll just wait for some reviews.
The screenshots don't do justice to the art style. Watch the trailer instead. Pretty unique. I'll wait for the reviews/commentaries, but I'm interested.
Looks ok imo. Should be called Wicket and the Forest of Endor though.
@Not_Soos Idk, I'm not getting those vibes you guys are. Its very cartoony and I will say I think they need to tone down the character's expressions, but other than that it has those goofy vibes that are common with mascot platformers
