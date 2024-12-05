Gameplay looks great, but I'll be honest--the main character disturbs me a little bit. He doesn't look like an anthropomorphic animal but more like an adult male in a furry suit. Maybe society has just corrupted me, but I can't look at something like this without feeling like there's weird NSFW undertones. I can't be the only one, right...? Maybe it's completely innocuous and I've just been terminally online for too long. That's probably it.

Either way though, this game won't be an immediate purchase for me despite 3D platformers being my favorite genre because there's frankly too many of them on the market right now, especially by indies. The indie ones in many cases have been a bit underwhelming to me, and I don't see me playing through them a second time.

That's not to say I regret purchasing them necessarily, but as Nikoderiko went on for example, the cracks started showing, and despite having really solid controls and level design that rivals even DKC, it's littered with game-breaking bugs. I've gotten softlocked probably five times in my playthrough, and I gave up on the final boss because sometimes the hit boxes just wouldn't work and I couldn't damage him.

Kao the Kangaroo is another where I just felt like "Eh, it was alright, but not sure if I need to revisit it." It was certainly more polished (although I do distinctly remember losing progress in Kao because there was a save data bug at launch), but it was still just kind of middling.

I beat the first world in Demon Turf but just never continued because I didn't find it all that fun for whatever reason. (I'll go back to it eventually and give it another chance, though.) I have other games in my wishlist like Lunistice, Corn Kidz 64, and Spark The Electric Jester, but I honestly feel at this point that I'm forcing myself to play these obscure 3D platformers because I feel compelled to play every game in the genre.

For the longest time, we just weren't getting any 3D platformers at all. Once they gained popularity again with games like Mario Odyssey, Crash N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and SpongeBob Rehydrated, it was easy to keep up at first. But now, I feel like they're becoming as common as RPG's, with several releasing every year.

When they were more rare, I could look past the faults of a game like Yooka-Laylee and still love it because it filled a void. But that void has been filled now and then some, so I'm not sure I have the willingness to buy a lot of b-tier platformers anymore as it's getting increasingly expensive and time-consuming to play them all. Even Penny's Big Breakaway, which did have a lot going for it, felt like a bit of a slog for me to finish. I think I'm just getting burned out on running and jumping.

Moving forward, I think I'll dial it back to the 3D platformers from major publishers for now, like whatever Ubisoft is planning for Rayman, a possible Spyro 4, and whatever Mario and Kirby do next. One big exception would be if A Hat in Time gets a sequel, though--I'd be there day one.

Don't get me wrong, this is a good problem to have. I'd rather the market be oversaturated with 3D platformers than to not get any at all, which was the case for probably close to a decade outside Mario and Sonic.