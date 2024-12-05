A new hand-drawn 3D platformer is heading to the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2025, and by gum, it's looking rather lovely indeed.

Ruffy and the Riverside comes from developer Zockrates Laboratories and looks to bring some of that iconic Nintendo inventiveness into a gorgeous world full of hand-drawn characters and assets. The general concept involves a unique ability to copy and paste (or 'swap') textures onto new areas to assist in traversal. So for example, if you see a waterfall, you can paste a vine texture onto the water in order to climb it. Simples!

YouTube Video
Watch on YouTube

The animation is really nice, but we're admittedly a little put off by the way the main protagonist stares directly into the camera while pumping his fist into the air. Like, chill out mate. We jest, of course, it's really quite a charming game and we can't wait to see more.

The game even takes a few cues from Super Mario Odyssey with some 2D side-scrolling areas within the 3D environments. Heck, it's hardly an original concept, but we'll take it!

Let's check out the key features:

- Use and master the power of SWAP to transform elements in the game world.
- Overcome various puzzles through creative manipulation of objects.
- Engage in exciting adventure elements like fighting, jumping, and skating.
- Solve puzzles and find treasures in challenging 2D levels
- Unlock seven outer regions, each with unique challenges and settings.
- More than a dozen characters offering new exciting quests.
- Use dreamstones to create and apply custom textures to main game elements like stone, waterfalls and more...
- Enjoy a magical atmosphere with a focus on exploration and discovery.
- Gather various collectibles, such as butterflies, dreamstones, Etoi creatures, and coins, each contributing to gameplay and customization.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on the eventual release date for Ruffy and the Riverside as we head into the new year.

For now, let us know in the comments below what you make of the above trailer.