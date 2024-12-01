Well, this is it - the final month of 2024 and we're going out with a bang (or rather blast) starting with Antonblast and games like Square Enix's FANTASIAN Neo Dimension.

Just days later you can look forward to some classics including RollerCoaster Tycoon and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, as well as the retro platformer Croc which is also getting a revival at some point this month.

We've also got a special shoutout to Mission in Snowdriftland (and it's already available!). Here's the full rundown of games arriving in December:

Antonblast - 3rd December 2024