Well, this is it - the final month of 2024 and we're going out with a bang (or rather blast) starting with Antonblast and games like Square Enix's FANTASIAN Neo Dimension.

Just days later you can look forward to some classics including RollerCoaster Tycoon and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, as well as the retro platformer Croc which is also getting a revival at some point this month.

We've also got a special shoutout to Mission in Snowdriftland (and it's already available!). Here's the full rundown of games arriving in December:

Antonblast - 3rd December 2024

Anton

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age - 3rd December 2024

Diesel legacy

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension - 4th December 2024

Fantasian

Savant - Ascent Remix - 5th December 2024

Savant

Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic - 5th December

Rollercoaster

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered - 10th December

Legacy of Kain

Chernobylite Complete Edition - 12th December 2024

CL

Neon Beats - 13th December 2024

Neon Beats

The Thing: Remastered - December 2024

The Thing

Croc: The Legend of the Gobbos - December 2024

Croc

What games will you be checking out on the Switch in the month of December? Let us know in the comments.