Argonaut Games is working hard on launching its Croc: The Legend of Gobbos remaster for Switch, and we can now exclusively reveal that it's currently targeting a December 2024 release window, priced at $29.99 digitally.

However, the team is keen to ensure that it will live up to fans' expectations and has therefore stated that it is open to a short delay if it feels the game needs a bit more work. Jez San, founder of Argonaut Games, said the following:

"From the outset, our vision has been to release Croc only when we’re happy with it. We are speed-running towards a December 2024 release and are very close to being complete. However, if we need to add a little more polish, we won’t hesitate to do so. After waiting 27 years, we trust that our dedicated fans can wait a few weeks longer."

In addition, the team is also collaborating with Rock It Games to launch physical copies of Croc: The Legend of Gobbos. Standard editions and collector's editions will be made available at $39.99 and $129.99 respectively, with the latter available for pre-order until 10th December 2024.

The collector's edition in particular looks very swanky, containing an 8” Croc resin statue with a signed and numbered certificate of authenticity, a PVC Croc keychain, an 18”x24” artwork poster, a set of Ultra3DFX stickers, a four-disc CD soundtrack consisting of over 100 tracks including remixes, pre-release versions, and unused tracks.

If not not keen on parting with $130, mind you, a separate Croc plush will be made available via the Rock It Games strorefront.

If that's not enough, The Living Tombstone has revealed a newly remixed main theme from the upcoming game, and it's a banger. You can check out the full track over on YouTube.

We'll keep you updated on a firm release date for Croc in the coming weeks, but for now, we're going to count our pennies and see about pre-ordering one of those sweet collector's editions...