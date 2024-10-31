Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

We've been keeping an eye on Savant - Ascent Remix ever since Owlboy developer D-Pad Studio first mentioned it was returning to its debut title early last year. That planned remaster would turn into a full-blown sequel a couple of months later, with a Steam release landing in September 2023.

Well, over a year later, the studio has announced that this frantic shooter will finally make the ascent to Switch on 5th December.

This is a platforming shoot 'em up where you play as an Alchemist who's been booted out of his tower by a mysterious force and needs to work his way back to the top floor. There are five stages, each with its own gimmick like Laser Sharks, immortal Samurai and robotic aliens — but come on, you had us at "Laser Sharks" — and this 'Remix' throws in a handful of new moves (double jump, cancel jump and mid-air shots) to make the journey all the sweeter.

On top of that, the Switch version lands three new game modes — Classic, Survival and Time Attack — and fresh difficulty options for those who want to take it on with no checkpoints to hand.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots courtesy of D-Pad Studio:

- Become The Alchemist -

Unlock your true potential as you ascend! Obtain the ability to grab your enemies and absorb their powers! Boost your magic by with the Philiosopher's Stone, a terrible artifact that breathes life into inanimate objects! - The Tower Never Ends -

Rise to the Assembly and face off against the Laser Sharks! Find yourself in the darkness of the Catacombs, lair of the elusive Valchemist! Fight invaders amongst the stars as you ascend toward your ultimate opponent - the Immortal Samurai! - Several Modes To Play -

Classic Mode: Unlock new abilites throughout the game, which you can use in other modes such as Time Attack or Survival Mode. REMIX Mode: A hardcore way to play the game - only a handful of power-ups are available as you dash through the tower at a rapid pace! Survival Mode: Fight against the clock. Enemies will amass in even greater numbers than before, and bosses appear of their own volition while you scramble to survive for as long as you can.

Savant - Ascent Remix will be available on the Switch eShop on 5th December for $7.49 (or your regional equivalent), with a special 15% pre-launch discount available for those who want to pre-order in the coming weeks.

After that, we have the studio's next title to look forward to, Vikings on Trampolines, which sees pixel-art platforming substituted for, well... vikings and trampolines. What a combo!