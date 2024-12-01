Guide Best Nintendo Christmas Gifts 2024: Switch Consoles & Games, eShop Credit And Lots More! The best Nintendo presents and stocking-fillers!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Fantasian Neo Dimension - 5th December

Final Fantasy legend Hironobu Sakaguchi and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu combine to bring us Fantasian Neo Dimension, an all-new original RPG landing on Switch on 5th December.

Mechteria—a deathly mechanical infection that robs humans of their emotions and lives—is slowly engulfing the world. The protagonist Leo awakens with only one memory left to him in a strange land abundant with machines . The human world, threatened by mechteria... a machine world, filled with mysteries... and the unseen dimensions that lie beyond both. Using the Warp Device that was left behind, Leo must now embark on an interdimensional journey to reclaim his lost memories and save the world from the mechteria infection.

Fairy Tail 2 - 13th December

A new RPG based on the hit fantasy manga and anime series Fairy Tail arrives on Switch on 13th December.

This RPG depicts the dramatic developments of the “Alvarez Empire Arc,” the climax of the original story. Playing as the main characters Natsu and Lucy and other members of the Fairy Tail guild, you can relive the epic battles against their greatest enemy, Emperor Spriggan (Zeref) of the Alvarez Empire, along with his elite team, called the "Spriggan 12," and the world destroyer, Black Dragon Acnologia.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - 16th January

This Wii – and 3DS – classic is back for another run on Switch! Donkey Kong Country Returns HD launches on 16th January.

Help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong recover their precious banana hoard from the villainous Tiki Tak Tribe in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for Nintendo Switch! Stomp enemies, blast through barrels, and ride rockets and mine carts (and even Rambi the rhino) in 80 levels across nine worlds. Play the game as it was first designed for Wii, or reduce the difficulty for extra hearts and other goodies to make your journey a little easier. This barrel-blasting adventure is visually enhanced in HD for Nintendo Switch and includes the extra levels from the Nintendo 3DS version!

Tales of Graces f Remastered - 17th January

Action RPG Tales of Graces f returns with improved graphics, an auto-save feature, various skip functions, the ability to turn off enemy encounters in fields and dungeons, and more.

On a lush green planet called Ephinea, three young children make a promise to each other that could save the future. Asbel, heir to a local lord, Richard, prince of the Windor kingdom, and Sophie, a strange girl with no known past, all swear a special friendship oath after helping each other survive a dangerous attempt on Richard’s life in the land of Lhant. Years later, the world has changed. Asbel and his friends must face grave danger when Lhant becomes the battleground for a power grab among the three great nations of Ephinea. It is at this moment when an even greater threat is revealed and the bonds between the young heroes are put to the test with everything at stake.

More Upcoming Switch Games For December 2024 And January 2025



As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Remember you can also buy your Switch eShop credit and games from the Nintendo Life store. Purchases made on our store also help to support the site, so thank you in advance!