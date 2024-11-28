Earlier this year, Square Enix revealed it would be bringing Mistwalker's turn-based RPG Fantasian to multiple consoles including the Switch. We're now a week out from the arrival of Fantasian Neo Dimension and the first review is in!
As usual, it comes from the Japanese outlet Famitsu, and it's delivered a score of 8/9/9/8 which gives it a total of 34/40. This information has been shared by 'Ryokutya2089' (via Gematsu).
Be on the lookout for our Nintendo Life review of Fantasian Neo Dimension in the near future. Of course, even if you have played the original version (which debuted on Apple Arcade and was created by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi), this new version also includes new difficulty options, features and full voice acting.
Here's a bit of backstory, courtesy of the official PlayStation Blog:
"For the uninitiated, Fantasian Neo Dimension follows the protagonist Leo, who embarks on a multi-dimensional adventure to recover his lost memories and discover the secrets behind a strange mechanical infection that threatens to destroy his world. Set across the backdrop of over 150 vibrant and beautiful hand-crafted dioramas, the game features a unique artistic style with a fun, strategic twist on traditional turn-based battle mechanics."