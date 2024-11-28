Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

Earlier this year, Square Enix revealed it would be bringing Mistwalker's turn-based RPG Fantasian to multiple consoles including the Switch. We're now a week out from the arrival of Fantasian Neo Dimension and the first review is in!

As usual, it comes from the Japanese outlet Famitsu, and it's delivered a score of 8/9/9/8 which gives it a total of 34/40. This information has been shared by 'Ryokutya2089' (via Gematsu).

Be on the lookout for our Nintendo Life review of Fantasian Neo Dimension in the near future. Of course, even if you have played the original version (which debuted on Apple Arcade and was created by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi), this new version also includes new difficulty options, features and full voice acting.

Here's a bit of backstory, courtesy of the official PlayStation Blog: