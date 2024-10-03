Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

The 2v2 fighting brawler Diesel Legacy has finally locked in a release date for the Switch and multiple other platforms. It will be arriving before the end of the year on 3rd December 2024.

As part of this announcement, it's been revealed the first official tournament for the game will take place during the 'CEOtaku x Holiday Matsuri weekend' later on in December. The team has also shared the game's cover art, featuring all the playable characters at launch:

"We're proud to reveal our box art cover, created by our own Giancarlo Montalbano. This art showcases each and every one of our playable characters at launch in their own glory. If you look carefully, there might be a character you haven't seen until now..."

A story mode has also been teased, but it's still work-in-progress. You can view story trailers for three characters on Steam.