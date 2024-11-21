Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Publisher Atari has announced that Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on 5th December 2024.

Combining both Rollercoaster Tycoon and its sequel, Rollercoaster Tycoon 2, into one package, the Switch version has been given the porting treatement by Atari's partner studio Graphite Lab (Mr. Run and Jump, qomp2).

Released in 2016 for Android and iOS, Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic was developed by Origin8 Technologies and original creator Chris Saywer. It received positive critical reception and, along with the franchise at large, is considered to be a pioneering example of the management simulation genre.

Here's what Ethan Stearns, VP of games publishing at Atari, had to say: