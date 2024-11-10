Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

Aspyr's next game Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered launches for the Nintendo Switch this December.

When this two-in-one release was originally announced in September, digital pre-orders weren't available for the Nintendo release. Fortunately, that's changed now with Nintendo reminding everyone this upcoming release can now be pre-purchased from the Switch eShop.

As part of this, it's released a pre-order trailer showing a few of the graphical upgrades in this remaster for Switch.

There is also a pre-order discount in select regions. Instead of paying the usual price of $29.99 USD you can get a 10% discount, bringing the price down to $26.99. This sale will end next month on 11th December 2024.

Aspyr has also shared some comparison screens and various other in-game shots of the Switch release:

As previously mentioned, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver is an action-adventure that launched on PlayStation and Windows in 1999 and was developed by the team at Crystal Dynamics. It was followed by the second game which was released on PlayStation 2 and Windows in 2001.