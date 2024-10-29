Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

The Farm 51 and Untold Tales have today announced that the survival horror RPG Chernobylite Complete Edition is making its way over to the Switch eShop.

This one originally landed on Steam back in 2021, where it went on to rack up an impressive number of 'Very Positive' reviews. The upcoming Switch version packs in the full base game and every content update to date — including new story missions, weapons and locations — while a 'Premium' edition also throws in a soundtrack and artbook download, bonus cosmetic weapons, and access to the 'Seasoned Scavenger' and 'Irradiated Hideout' DLC packs.

But what's it all about? Chernobylite sees you play as Igor, a former Chornobyl Power Plant employee, who heads back into the exclusion zone to investigate the strange disappearance of his fiancee. As you might expect, the locale isn't rife with friendly faces, and you'll have to battle your way through military forces, scavengers and creepy mutated creatures to find what you're looking for.

You can find a rundown of the game's key features plus a handful of Switch screenshots below:

BASE BUILDING & CRAFTING

Build and customize your home base to serve all your operations and expeditions. Expand and upgrade to suit your needs and those of your companions. Use workstations to craft powerful gadgets, traps, and weapons, or fine-tune your existing gear to gain an edge in your excursions.

RESOURCE & TEAM MANAGEMENT

Recruit a diverse group of skilled companions to join you on your journey. Assign them to missions to gather resources, scout new areas, or eliminate threats. Manage your base to meet their needs and keep morale high, all while making tough story choices that will shape their loyalty to you.

STEALTH, SURVIVAL & COMBAT

Survival in The Exclusion Zone is tough, as each day brings fresh challenges and diminishing supplies. Venture out on supply runs, use stealth to evade detection, or engage in intense combat when necessary. Navigate through perilous environments and face formidable enemies, all while ensuring you extract back to base to keep your scavenged loot.

NON-LINEAR STORYTELLING & CHOICES

No playthrough is the same. Your choices and actions shape your story, but no decision will satisfy everyone. Choose carefully whom to trust, whether to prioritize resources for survival or research and when to face conflicts head-on or avoid them. Every decision carries weight and leads to different outcomes.

Chernobylite Complete Edition is being ported to Switch by PixelAnt Games, a co-development studio that has worked on the likes of Mortal Kombat 1, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Still Wakes the Deep and more.

We still don't have a precise eShop release date for this one just yet, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more information.

Will you be picking this one up on Switch? Let us know in the comments.