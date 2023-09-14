It seems like only yesterday that we watched the most recent Nintendo Direct together. Yet here we are, back at it again. It feels good, doesn't it?

In what seems like tradition during September, Nintendo will broadcast "roughly 40 minutes" of information relating to games set to be released on the Nintendo Switch this Winter.

The show kicks off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST / 4 pm CET / 12 am AET (15th Sep), so do make sure you have your beverage of choice at hand, and maybe even a snack or two while you're at it (we'll be diving into a couple of cream crackers, not gonna lie).

And remember, if a game you're excited about doesn't get showcased, it's okay, we've got you. Digital hugs all around.