We don't have to wait long for the new Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo. The two new Tears of the Kingdom amiibo, which were announced back in June, are launching on 3rd November.

Nintendo announced the release date for this pair during today's Nintendo Direct, and later confirmed on Twitter that the amiibo would unlock two new paraglider fabrics for you to customise your paraglider's look in TOTK.

#TearsOfTheKingdom. pic.twitter.com/tTVo1yxSKt The Zelda and Ganondorf #amiibo each unlock a special fabric for your paraglider in addition to materials and weapons to help you on your adventure in The Legend of #Zelda September 14, 2023

You'll be able to buy both amiibo individually from 3rd November, and if you were lucky, then perhaps they'll be joining that Link amiibo on your shelf, too.