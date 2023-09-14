We don't have to wait long for the new Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo. The two new Tears of the Kingdom amiibo, which were announced back in June, are launching on 3rd November.
Nintendo announced the release date for this pair during today's Nintendo Direct, and later confirmed on Twitter that the amiibo would unlock two new paraglider fabrics for you to customise your paraglider's look in TOTK.
You'll be able to buy both amiibo individually from 3rd November, and if you were lucky, then perhaps they'll be joining that Link amiibo on your shelf, too.