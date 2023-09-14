Get ready for a blast from the past, because the original Tomb Raider trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch with fully remastered visuals, courtesy of Crystal Dynamics and Aspyr.
Launching on February 14th, 2024, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft will contain the original three Tomb Raider titles from 1996, 1997, and 1998 respectively. The visuals have been boosted significantly for the new release, but you can toggle between the vintage polygonal style and the new graphics at will.
Not only that, but the games will also include all expansions and secret levels, so this is as complete a package as you can hope for. Well, if you exclude Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and Tomb Raider: Chronicles, that is...
Here's some info from Crystal Dynamics:
Uncover treasures and mysteries of the ancient world alongside Lara Croft in three classic Tomb Raider adventures – now remastered and featuring each game’s expansion content. Face off against deadly foes, reveal dangerous myths and solve puzzles with upgraded graphics and the option to switch to the original polygonal look at any time. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is available for pre-order later today and launches digitally in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com on Feb. 14, 2024, just in time to celebrate Lara Croft’s birthday!
Are you looking forward to revisiting the original adventures of Lara Croft? Head down to the comment section below and let us know your thoughts.
Comments 41
Yesssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!
TR2 spent literal decades as my all time favorite game! Having it on Switch puts it back into actually being playable for me again (unable to hold onto older systems for various life reasons).
Never been super interested in these games but I do rather like the way the remake looks. Still a clear resemblance to the originals while obviously improved over them, it can be a tricky line to walk.
Huh? Oh…that cool I guess. :/
I told my roommate in college that once you beat the game Laura stripped down naked and he watched me play the entire thing - threatening me if it wasn't true.
I wonder how these will control. I loved them back in the day but they were clunky even then
@Cashews you might wanna start running.
Not gonna lie, that was a pretty great announcement I didn't expect. Three classic titles from my favorite era in gaming. Day one!
@Cashews Who is Laura?
@Greatluigi the time has passed and he forgave me for my lies all those years ago. he watched me play it for hours though for reals. Fun prank.
Isn’t this just the Anniversary edition released a decade ago on PC?
@Jamie64326 wrapped in plastic
So looking forward to this collection which includes the PC expansion packs. I'll buy it either way, but I hope Embracer Group/Crystal Dynamics give us a physical release.
Starring Lara Croft
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered ...starring Lara Croft
Rolls right off the tounge.
Only played the 1st game back in the day but did enjoyed it. I like the Reboot Tomb Raider games. I’ll pick this up.
Tomb Raider has aged like milk though, particularly in the control department. Doesn’t sound like they’re changing it either because that’s something they’d definitely want to mention in their press release.
never really enjoyed these games that much.
and even back then it wasn't difficult to see breasts by other means.
Good to see this collection getting remastered so that more people can experience these classics.
Now since there's a remaster of this Eidos game, how about they make remasters for Legacy of Kain and Thief games.
I'm done with these games. Tried to play the first one again a couple of years ago and it hadn't aged well at all. I enjoyed re-playing them back in 2012-13 on my Vita, but I feel gaming has moved on.
Definitely getting this if it has a physical edition ofc!
These are actually games that could use remakes, they did not age very well at all. Hopefully they can modernize the controls a little bit too.
@brandonbwii It’s full analog control; none of that tank control crap.
Graphical update is nice and Valentines Day seems like a good release date for a Lara Croft ménage a trois but I don’t understand the excitement. I recently finished playing the new trilogy, are those on Switch?
@Antraxx777 What’s your source? Did I miss something?
I really love these games and have been asking for this for a while. The fact they include the original graphics as an option is great, I'm not 100% sold on the next ones.
My only annoyance is that this series was never a "trilogy"... there were 5 games in this series. The Last Revelation and Chronicles all use the same engine, ctronl scheme and play style. They really should have included them all, they wouldn't make a very good standalone release from a marketing perspective.
I know some people will say "I hope they have modern controls" but honestly that would completely break they - the level design is extremely precise and grid based around the "limited" movement. Its like Prince of Persia / Flashback in 3d.
They already made remakes of the original game with modern controls and have to completely remake the levels and its just an entirely different game. A good one, but not the same at all. I've always vastly prefered the puzzle/grid based nature of the originals.
@rjejr The survivor trilogy is not on Switch. The only other games we got Tomb Raider related is Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris as a collection.
Just seen it live on the Nintendo UK site. I'm guessing this is a solely digital release? I can't wait to get it though. Been wanting to replay the old Tomb Raiders for a while
@Zeldork I'm also wondering if they'll do anything with the controls or just leave them as is
@Antraxx777 You got a source for this. The games were made with those types of controls in mind and I couldn't imagine them without it.
Given anniversary exists on the PS2, it's weird they didn't grab and run with that and decided to do another polygon boost update instead of the better looking version.
My highlight of the Direct. Been asking for Time Raider on Switch since... a long time ago.
Lara 4 Smash! Lara 4 Smash! Lara 4 Smash!
@Antraxx777 Tomb Raider Anniversary is a completely different game, (a remake/reimagining not remaster) this is very much not it. You can't recreate the original levels without at least semi-tank controls, they are grid based and designed around it, as per my above comment. Analogue controls would make much of the puzzle platforming completely impossible. Sure, they will add analogue controls to the camera and could do for Lara's turning, but it will still be grid based and "tank ish" to some extent, because removing that element breaks the game. Thats why they had to make completely new levels for Anniversary.
@Cashews Wait what dude?
WHAT???
I am hoping they port Tomb Raider 2013 to Switch one day too.
@brandonbwii If it is based off this release, like I think it is:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/8000/Tomb_Raider_Anniversary/
Which was fantastic and controlled great.
But I’m not positive, because this new collection is also listed at Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2478970/Tomb_Raider_IIII_Remastered/
@samuelvictor Ah ok. They look so similar.
Maybe they are analog but just include a lock-forward button to line up jumps
give me a physical version, and I'll buy it day one.
What a nice surprise, I'll finally be able to play these games thanks to this and glad for all those here on Nintendo Life who continuously mentioned wanting them, too!
@anoyonmus true story. after a few hours of me not being able to totally keep in the giggles he started getting mad - it was kind of fun figuring out the puzzles together but it wasn't the greatest game for watching.
I had to buy him a drink I think.
@Antraxx777 Unfortunately, the original Anniversary game is completely different. I played that on Wii and had a blast. Since this new one has it where you can swap visuals. It’s more like the controls will be faithful to the original trilogy.
@anoyonmus Yeah, if was based on the PS4 remaster. The PS3 and PC versions just doesn't look that great in comparison.
Nice to see they went with the faithful remaster approach. Hopefully they'll remaster the fourth game next (Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation), as that was always my favourite of the classic Core Design era.
