Get ready for a blast from the past, because the original Tomb Raider trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch with fully remastered visuals, courtesy of Crystal Dynamics and Aspyr.

Launching on February 14th, 2024, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft will contain the original three Tomb Raider titles from 1996, 1997, and 1998 respectively. The visuals have been boosted significantly for the new release, but you can toggle between the vintage polygonal style and the new graphics at will.

Not only that, but the games will also include all expansions and secret levels, so this is as complete a package as you can hope for. Well, if you exclude Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and Tomb Raider: Chronicles, that is...

Here's some info from Crystal Dynamics:

Uncover treasures and mysteries of the ancient world alongside Lara Croft in three classic Tomb Raider adventures – now remastered and featuring each game’s expansion content. Face off against deadly foes, reveal dangerous myths and solve puzzles with upgraded graphics and the option to switch to the original polygonal look at any time. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is available for pre-order later today and launches digitally in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com on Feb. 14, 2024, just in time to celebrate Lara Croft’s birthday!

Are you looking forward to revisiting the original adventures of Lara Croft? Head down to the comment section below and let us know your thoughts.