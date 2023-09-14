Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Princess Peach: Showtime!, the new name for the game previously known as Untitled Princess Peach Game, is launching on Switch on 22nd March 2024.

The game sees the Mushroom Kingdom monarch transforming into different outfits — including Kung Fu Peach, Swordfighter Peach, and Detective Peach (among others) — using the power of her new sidekick Stella, caretaker of the Sparkle Theatre.

The game will be available for pre-order on Switch eShop later today.

This is a breaking story — sit tight for updates!