Princess Peach: Showtime!, the new name for the game previously known as Untitled Princess Peach Game, is launching on Switch on 22nd March 2024.
The game sees the Mushroom Kingdom monarch transforming into different outfits — including Kung Fu Peach, Swordfighter Peach, and Detective Peach (among others) — using the power of her new sidekick Stella, caretaker of the Sparkle Theatre.
The game will be available for pre-order on Switch eShop later today.
bro this looks like Balan Wonderworld it's not funny
i thought the Switch 2 was gonna release in March?!?!?!
Awwww...this looks kinda too "for girls" to my taste, thou I'm dumb for expecting Peach hacking and slashing hordes of enemies or something.
It looks slower than a kirby/yoshi game thou.
I'm sold i thought it looked pretty good. Now how about a Princess Zelda game now Nintendo?
That game looks superb. I will buy it. Hopefully the other Mario girls, Daisy, Pauline, and Rosalina, will at least have a cameo in this game.
Absolutely loving it, girl power
looks much more charming than Wonder to me.
Looks pretty fun. The costume changes look cool. I’ll get it.
I am so here for this
I like it. Looks neat.
Looks neat. I'll keep my eye on it.
Looks real good, glad they’ve put effort in.
PP Showtime! looks great.
Lady Oscar... I mean Swordswoman Peach is gonna be my main.
Princess Peach Switch perhaps? This looks awesome to play with the little one. She'll love it, I'm sure.
Can't wait for this one!
This looks really good!
Best game of the direct, looks really promising. I love how versatile the gameplay looks with the different transformations, the artstyle is also very nice.
Like the variety in this. Looks to be a fun time.
I am on the fence with this one! will need to see more gameplay nearer the time
Looks beautiful. Peach fans will adore this for sure. The costumes are a neat mechanic.
Game of the Direct. It's like they turned Peach into a G-rated Cutie Honey. All over this.
Worst direct in a long time!
Imagine if for the next smash bros they give peach a new move set based on this games costumes.
This was the most interesting and inventive game of the Direct!
After what little was shown of it in the previous direct I thought it was super early in development and we wouldn't hear about it for ages - glad to be proved wrong.
I'm 100% sold on this. I loved everything I saw.
My daughters will abandon me to the wolves if I don't buy this.
I love how this looks I cant wait to play
En Garde / Zorro Peach.
SOLD.
I betcha they going to incorporate most of these into Peach's moveset in a future Smash Bros. game.
Looks so fun! Is this "Peach: Master of Disguease"? 🤭
I thought Peach would just get a fashion life sim so I was pretty excited to see this when it started, reminded me of "Puppeteer" on Sony consoles, thought it would be like Luigi's Mansion 3 going roomto room and kicking butt, but then the longer it went on the more it looked like a collection of mini levels with each only lasting a few minutes like a Sony Astronot tech demo and I kind of lost interest.
Will wait to see more. If it plays out like a Paper Mario game I'll give it a try but if it's just not connected minigames I'm out.🤷
Looks great so far, really looking forward to this one.
Surprised it's coming out so soon, absolutely looking forward to it, especially after what we've seen of it during this Direct!
But what do you actually do in this game? Is it mini games, a platformer, do you just go and push A on different things?
Alright, I had no interest in this, but I'm loving the gameplay variety and overall vibe. Really surprised by what they showed.
Still not the biggest Princess Peach fan, but I admit I'm mildly interested in this now that we know more about the mechanics. I do like that they're making her into less of a ditzy damsel in recent years, but I still prefer Rosalina.
This looks very charming and insanely mid. It looks like the gameplay consists of every level having some sort of heavy handed gimmick and so instead of nailing one play style and building on top of it ala Kirby, it's just going to be a bunch of middling play styles that won't be cooked enough to much fun.
So when is Bowser getting his own game?
Looks like a "Barbie" Peach game where each level requires you to become a different Peach with totally new gameplay mechanics. It could work though it runs the risk of each new gameplay mechanics not being fully-fleshed out enough to be fun.
@Serpenterror That would be crazy! Would totally change up her playstyle.
This was the best part from the Nintendo Direct İ was waiting for more trailer from this game. İ am happy it is like what İ was thinking a big Princess Peach game and the name is very good too. Princess Peach Showtime.
Not for me, but hey, not everything has to be.
I was sold after seeing Sword and King Fu Peach. Game looks like a lot of fun, looking forward to it
Looks awesome, this one will be day 1 purchase for me.
They just turned Princess Peach into Cutie Honey
