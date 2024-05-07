It's now almost been one year since the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and there's a new rumour Nintendo could have something in the works.

Website Nintendo Everything says it's been tipped off about an "official soundtrack release for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" in Japan which would coincide with the game's first anniversary on 12th May 2024.

Here's exactly what the source had to say:

"Based on leaked information, the album will be available in Japan at the end of July. Fans will be able to pick it up as either a standard version or limited edition. Japanese record label Columbia will be publishing."

Nintendo and Nippon Columbia did a similar soundtrack announcement for the first anniversary of Breath of the Wild.

When Tears of the Kingdom made its debut on the Switch last year, here on Nintendo Life we called it a triumphant sequel to one of the best video games all time, awarding it an outstanding score.