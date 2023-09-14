Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Making a surprise appearance in the September Nintendo Direct showcase, Pixpil and Chucklefish announced that the pixel-perfect RPG Eastward will be landing an all-new farm-sim DLC, 'Eastward: Octopia', this winter.

The DLC is set in a parallel world to the main game and will see Sam and John settling down to enjoy the good life as they set about revitalising a piece of rundown farmland.

So far, this is looking gorgeous — Eastward's take on the farm-sim genre wasn't top of our 2023 bingo cards, but boy are we pleased to see it. You will be planting crops, tending to your animals, cooking meals and going fishing (come on, it is a farm-sim, after all). There's even a nearby town that will grow alongside your farm where you can expect to bump into some familiar NPCs.

For a full rundown of the DLC's features and a look at some stunning screenshots, check out the following from Chucklefish.

- Help Sam & John lead a peaceful new life in the countryside - no miasma, no hardships, just happy times in a parallel universe

- Revitalise a neglected farmstead; grow crops, rear animals, forage in the wetlands, talk to ghosts, and spend your nights casting your line in the local fishing holes

- Construct and upgrade stores and homes to restore Seagull Town into a thriving community

- As the town begins to flourish, more familiar faces will flock to the area - some may even stay for good!

- Using farm-fresh ingredients and John’s Cookbook, create recipes and whip up delicious culinary delights to share with your neighbours

- 15-20 hours of pixel perfect gameplay

- Playable in English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese

We don't have a precise date for this one just yet outside of 'this winter', but we imagine that we will hear a little more information over the coming months.

One thing that we do know for sure is that you will need to have purchased the Eastward base game to get involved in this farm-sim DLC — so if you are still yet to dive into this charming Zelda-like, this feels like a pretty good excuse to make it happen.