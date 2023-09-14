Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

To close out the latest Direct showcase, Nintendo has announced that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will be launching on the Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Widely regarded as the best entry in the Paper Mario series, The Thousand-Year Door originally launched on the GameCube back in 2004. In the years since, fans have been itching for a rerelease and now it's finally here. Well, nearly!

Here's some more information from Nintendo:

The Nintendo GameCube game returns with updated graphics. Turn the page and join Mario and friends in an RPG adventure to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door. Will Mario complete his papery quest, or will he crumple under the pressure? Find out when Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door unfolds on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

We're so excited for this one! Roll on 2024.