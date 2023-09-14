Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The last wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's final wave of DLC is coming this winter, and today's Nintendo Direct gave us a sneak peek at what to expect from Wave 6 of the Booster Course Pass.

Namely, four new characters are being added in what is touted to be the last bundle of courses. Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette are all being included when Wave 6 drops this Winter. Diddy made his Mario Kart debut in Double Dash!!, and Funky Kong first appeared in Mario Kari Wii. But both Pauline and Peachette have only been seen in Mario Kart Tour, so this will be the first time they're playable in a console kart game.

We also got a teaser of one of the new courses coming to the Switch's biggest-selling game, Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii.

We don't have an exact release date for the DLC just yet, but it is still coming in Winter 2023, so we'll have our paws on this later in the year.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC is also getting a physical edition, which doesn't include the base game. This is out on 6th October.

Who are you most excited to race as in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's final wave of DLC? Let us know in the comments.