The last wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's final wave of DLC is coming this winter, and today's Nintendo Direct gave us a sneak peek at what to expect from Wave 6 of the Booster Course Pass.
Namely, four new characters are being added in what is touted to be the last bundle of courses. Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette are all being included when Wave 6 drops this Winter. Diddy made his Mario Kart debut in Double Dash!!, and Funky Kong first appeared in Mario Kari Wii. But both Pauline and Peachette have only been seen in Mario Kart Tour, so this will be the first time they're playable in a console kart game.
We also got a teaser of one of the new courses coming to the Switch's biggest-selling game, Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii.
We don't have an exact release date for the DLC just yet, but it is still coming in Winter 2023, so we'll have our paws on this later in the year.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC is also getting a physical edition, which doesn't include the base game. This is out on 6th October.
Who are you most excited to race as in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's final wave of DLC? Let us know in the comments.
New Funky Mode
MARIO KART 8 DELUXE BOOSTER COURSE PACK WAVE 6 NEW FUNKY MODE
Playable Pauline and a Daisy Circuit map. Great additions!
Out of all tracks, why Daisy Circuit?
But it's cool to see that they actually add more characters than previously planned (if I'm not mistaken)
I wish it did include the base game. An MK8DXDX if you will.
I held out on the switch version because I already have it on Wii U with the DLC but the new DLC had me contemplating my choice.
A physical Deluxe-ier edition would have sealed the deal for me!
Mario Kart Ultimate physical when?
Idk who tf Peachette is. She legit just looks like normal peach to me.
(Saw the package)
That means the DLC are Code in Box ?? 😟
Yesss Diddy Kong!! Funky Kong!! 🙊 Lovely!!
Love Daisy Circuit. Wish we got Wario Colesseum as well
we've been speculating for MONTHS on who the final two characters could be and Nintendo really just said 'nah, your getting four lmao'
I'm not complaining in the slightest mind you; Wave 6 is looking like an absolute banger of a finale to MK8D's DLC and bringing back stuff like Daisy Circuit and goddamn DIDDY KONG sets a damn good precedent for the rest of the wave, can't wait!
Pauline time! I guess I better buy the DLC eventually ( I have NSO but like to own software).
@Travisemo007 Peachette is Toadette wearing a super crown that makes her look like Peach.
FUNKY LET'S GOOOOO
Perfect character choices. Diddy had to come but Funky and Pauline coming too is awesome. Even Peachette is a good choice for an alternate character form for Toadette. Now we can play like it’s Diddy Kong Racing. So happy!
Daisy Circuit is nice. I guess they still want to keep the other tracks a surprise but we’re definitely getting a retro Bowser’s Castle and Wii Rainbow Road is very likely.
It’s finally time I got back into Mario Kart 8.
At least we finally get Diddy. If he'd been left out of this game it would have felt very wrong.
I'm surprised but pretty happy about the physical release of the compled DLC. It bothers me to have a physical game, and then substantial DLC release but have no physical version. The fact they made it separate to the main game and not a "complete" version hopefully means it will be a reasonable price. Although the fact it doesn't have Wave 6 on the kart is super annoying.
@Travisemo007 She's just Toadette's mushroom form from New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. She is what Toadette would look like if Toadette grab the super crown (her equivalent to the super mushroom). Nintendo was lazy to give her a unique super mushroom sprite so they just recycle another Peach form for her.
Everyone is here! 😂
@Serpenterror I see. Lazy indeed.
Happy for Diddy and Funky, even Pauline, sad that Dixie was not added. However I prefer Tour, so I will rather enjoy that game while it still available. I have had so much fun over the last 4 years, while I thought 8 Deluxe for boring.
Always did miss Diddy Kong, glad they finally fixed that. And Funky Kong for the other Wii heads!
Odd there's only two slots left but Nintendo gave us four more characters, I'm guessing some characters would share slot.
Nice! With Tour winding down it’s nice to think back to a simpler time when Peachette was my favorite High End Driver!
I would have preferred Poochy since they did a Yoshi’s Island course but I’m still happy.
Have we seen her in biker gear yet!
Would trade Pauline or Peachette for Dixie in a heartbeat but getting more characters than previously indicated is either way pretty neat.
@Serpenterror I remember seeing something about Metal Mario and Pink Gold Peach being quietly internally changed to Mario and Peach costumes, so they might remove their individual slots.
Instead of Peachette they could have brought in Dixie Kong, but then people might complain, that Wave 6 has too many DK characters.
Interesting that there are 4 characters here when there are only 2 open slots on the character select screen. I wonder if they’ll do anything else with this game?
I didn't see it coming at all, one of the tracks - most likely a GameCube one - actually got replaced by Daisy Circuit and we're getting not two, but four characters being both Diddy and Funky, Pauline (so happy, the character I wanted to see added the most after Kamek) and Peachette?!
Why on Earth are we getting "physical" editions that just aren't physical at all? I'd have loved to own all this on a cartridge
At least the 3 new characters are good choices with the return of Diddy Kong and Funky Kong being great additions and Pauline too
@RareFan I'd rather it be all Kong related then just having Peach again
Peachette over Dixie Kong, deary me.
This cast is now a chef's kiss. Can't ask for anyone else.
now about them battle tracks...
Interesting with Pauline and Peachette in the video, looks that they redesign them for this game, because, some "animation jumps" looks slightly different with MK tour, and, also, Pauline uses a Mary Jane's high heels style both artwork and MK tour, but here MK 8, she uses normal high heels
This huge game will be finally complete with this. It's been a long journey, and it'll have a good place within Nintendo's biggest and most complete games
I wonder if an All-Cup Tour with all the 96 courses would be even possible. Think about the effort people will make sure in finishing in 1st place on everything...
This is great news, I love Pauline! Can't wait to play as her.
