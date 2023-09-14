2022's hilarious surprise hit, Trombone Champ, is arriving on Switch, and we're excited to join the world's worst brass band. What's more, it's out today.
This surprise announcement came during today's Nintendo Direct and also confirmed that the game would be coming with Gyro controls on Switch.
You'll also be able to play with three others in local 4-player multiplayer.
This is breaking news and we'll update this news story with more information as we get it.
Comments
I WILL GRIND THIS GAME UP AND INJECT IT RIGHT INTO MY VEINS. HYPE.
Honestly, I don't see the point of playing this game without mod support.
AS A TROMBONE PLAYER I WILL BE BUYING THIS FOR THE LAUGHS
Been waiting for this game my whole life.
Incredible game but needs customs!
I sorta want this and it has done well on steam...but not a fan of the trombone in general.
best part of this game is how bad play can make the music terrible. Must buy
The game is like Symphony of Fart. 🤣
Physical release, please.
Saw Markiplier play this a while ago (and of course for his first level he chooses the hardest difficulty, lol), thought it was a horror game or something.
Game of the show
The PC version of this game is an incredible time. It released when I was deep in a spiral of depression but made me laugh and smile for the first time is ages and was just fun times all round. I can't imagine playing it without a mouse but looks like they are giving interesting variety of choices.
@Orpheus79V 2nd to FZero99
Finally! a game that simulates playing the trombone while having a stroke!
@samuelvictor I think it looks funnier without a mouse. Like a beautiful disaster.
Motion controls and co-op?
Sign me up. Will be buying this today.
Still not entirely convinced this wasn't a joke announcement.
I want this so badly
@Cashews Certainly for multiplayer it will be a hilarious fun party / family game.
@samuelvictor this looks like a game where the worse people do the funnier it becomes. I never even heard of the pc game - this is going to be a stinkin' hit with my family of four.
It will be downloaded this very day.
@Ralizah It sort of is, the game has trap remixes of Mozart and the customs are even more ridiculous. It’s part of the charm but it’s a really well made rhythm game at the heart of it.
@Cashews Yes, its absolutely hilarious. Many of the songs feel pretty much impossible to play and give you a genuine sense of panic trying to catch up and you just end up cry laughing at how silly it is and how terrible your efforts sound. Its really a wonderful and unique experience. Can't overstate enough how fun it is, and it is a perfect "spectator sport" for people watching you play and fail, so it became somewhat of a streaming / youtube phenomina... I can only imagine how funny it would be in a communal party situation
Didn't expect this game to ever come to Switch but sure, I'll take it as it's hilarious!
Possibly the highlight of the Direct for me. I have it on Steam but haven't really played it a ton. I think I'll double-dip on Switch for the multiplayer and go for actually trying to 100% it on PC.
I didn't know I needed this. Instant Classic.
Most interesting game of the Direct.
Does it only support Joy-con gyro controls and IR sensor? Or can it also be played with a Pro controller?
