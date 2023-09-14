Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

2022's hilarious surprise hit, Trombone Champ, is arriving on Switch, and we're excited to join the world's worst brass band. What's more, it's out today.

This surprise announcement came during today's Nintendo Direct and also confirmed that the game would be coming with Gyro controls on Switch.

You'll also be able to play with three others in local 4-player multiplayer.

