The final amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is finally coming.

Sora — the last fighter to be added to the game — will be getting his very own figure in 2024. Fans have been waiting for its reveal for a long time, and today's Nintendo Direct at last confirmed the inevitable.

Sora, the hero of the Kingdom Hearts series, was a highly requested choice for the roster, so seeing him complete his Smash journey with the amiibo caps off an incredible run for the hugely popular brawler. That means that every single character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have an amiibo from next year — which is crazy to think about.

Pyra & Mythra were the latest Smash amiibo to his shelves back in July 2023, and they sold out pretty quick, so if you want to get your hands on Sora, you'll need to be quick about it.