Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Revealed as a part of the September Nintendo Direct showcase, we got a better look at Splatoon 3's much-anticipated story-based DLC, 'Side Order', and a release window of Spring 2024.

It might not be the earlier release that we were hoping for, but hey, at least we know a little more about what's involved now.

Side Order will see you ascending the 'Spire of Order', with a gameplay loop that Nintendo has stated is "designed to be replayed over and over" — interesting. We got a better look at the monochrome-ish environment, some starring characters and some upcoming ink upgrades that will see you able to change the abilities of your ink.

We are still going to have to wait a few more months for this one (remember, it was announced way back in February), but we like what we have seen so far — let's hope that it delivers next Spring.

What do you make of Side Order so far? Ink your thoughts in the comments.