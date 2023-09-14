Revealed as a part of the September Nintendo Direct showcase, we got a better look at Splatoon 3's much-anticipated story-based DLC, 'Side Order', and a release window of Spring 2024.
It might not be the earlier release that we were hoping for, but hey, at least we know a little more about what's involved now.
Side Order will see you ascending the 'Spire of Order', with a gameplay loop that Nintendo has stated is "designed to be replayed over and over" — interesting. We got a better look at the monochrome-ish environment, some starring characters and some upcoming ink upgrades that will see you able to change the abilities of your ink.
We are still going to have to wait a few more months for this one (remember, it was announced way back in February), but we like what we have seen so far — let's hope that it delivers next Spring.
What do you make of Side Order so far? Ink your thoughts in the comments.
Comments 17
I was hoping we'd see it sooner. Hopefully that means it's extra expansive and worth the wait.
Finally more single player and a reason to go back on.
I always love the single player offerings of Splatoon.
Looks awesome! Surprised that the release is so far away though.
I thought this looked trippy and fun
DEDF1SH IS FINALLY IN THE GAME WFIWHBKFJIYVWGFHIBUGWVYFVUHBIG
They weren't lying when they said they wanted to do something completely different for Side Order, this looks fascinating in the best way possible. Shame we're going to have to wait till Spring to play it but I'm sure it'll be worth the wait!
Looks great so far! I wonder what they're doing with it to entice people to play through it multiple times? I kinda hope that's optional and that it can be 100% completed in a single playthrough
Ugh, the wait is longer than expected, but I love that they started the Direct with Side Order. It looks fantastic. What happened to Pearl?!
Marina has surely gone bad like Callie did, likely by being brainwashed by a new villain. I love that Dedf1sh is here and it’s interesting that she’s an old friend of Marina’s. I would love to see this release near my birthday in April though Fresh Season starts in March.
It looks awesome! It was strange that we didn't see Pearl or Marina in the trailer though (only the Pearl Drone)
It’s… a roguelite?? Now that’s way different from what everyone was expecting. Not bad, just different.
I guess Pearl is just using a drone to communicate from somewhere. Maybe she didn’t turn into a robot, lol. Maybe Marina is fine and is just somewhere too. Off the Hook had to communicate from a radio in Octo Expansion, after all. This is still so mysterious.
Great way to start the Direct, looks pretty interesting, when I finally start playing Splatoon 3 I'll definitely play this, too!
A bit of an annoying wait, but I'm intrigued enough to continue waiting. (I already bought the DLC anyway lol)
I’m still under the impression that this is a prologue to Splatoon 2. Maybe when Pearl was exploring the ruins under her backyard (with a drone, now) and met Marina and helped her escape. It’s looking great either way! I can’t wait!
Just want to let people know that this will be a roguelite. After playing little Noah and absolutely loving it I will definitely be playing this. (BTW are there any other great roguelites on the switch?)
Looks good so far. I loved the base game’s campaign and Octo Expansion, so hopefully it lives up to those two.
Okay. This is absolutely sick!! Cannot wait for this.
Tap here to load 17 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...