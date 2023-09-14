Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

n a Nintendo Direct full of nostalgia, remakes, and returning Nintendo IPs, one of the highlights was a brand new strategy RPG from Japanese developer Vanillware — Unicorn Overlord.

When the trailer dropped and we saw the studio's stunning hand-drawn visuals, we knew we were in for a treat, and when the gameplay kicked in, we couldn't help but think of the Ogre Battle series. there will be over 60 unique characters to recruit and build up an army to help you fight against fate — a daunting prospect, for sure, so you'll need all of the help you can get.

You'll travel through the world of Fevrith building up your army's reputation across five different nations. Vanillaware's incredible watercolour-esque visuals really shine throughout the announcement trailer (particularly that food, right?), and they look even more adorable on the world maps show throughout.

If you don't believe us, watch the trailer again, then feast your eyes on these screenshots below:

Publisher Atlus — which also published the developer's previous title, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — has also announced that alongside a standard physical release, there will be a limited Collector's Edition which will contain a Premium Edition Box, 16-bit BGM Soundtrack CD, an artbook, a card game which comes with tokens and markers, and bonus pre-order DLC which lets you customise your army's flag with designs based on other Vanillware titles.

Vanillware is having a heck of a moment, then. Just a few weeks ago, the developer announced that 13 Sentinels reached a landmark 1 million sales, making it one of the studio's most successful games ever.