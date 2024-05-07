The Nintendo Museum building in Kyoto, which was originally scheduled for completion in March, is now finished and is scheduled to open in Autumn 2024. This is according to information included in Nintendo's latest financial results.
This follows a month's delay to the site's completion date. The company revealed the scheduled opening window on a slide in its FY2024 results highlighting "Examples of Initiatives to Expand the Number of People Who Have Access to Nintendo IP":
Here are the notes included in the explanatory material:
Lastly, we would like to give an update on the status of Nintendo Museum in Uji City, Kyoto.
• The museum building is already complete and we are currently getting ready for opening. Since we anticipate these preparations will take some time, we have set the opening for Fall 2024.
• Going forward, we will continue to create points of contact with consumers by promoting various initiatives that utilize Nintendo IP in a wide range of fields
The report mentioned the Illumination's next Super Mario movie as well as the upcoming Donkey Kong Country area at Universal Studios, opening in the Japanese park later this year, and in Orlando in 2025.
Excited to see what the Nintendo Museum has exhibited? Wish there was something similar you could visit in the West? Head down to the comments and let us know.
It's so cool that they're making a museum for Nintendo stuff!
Glad it's finally complete, hope I'll be able to eventually visit it when I finally go to Japan at least on vacation!
It’s nice there’s now a center for Nintendo history for the public. Hopefully it marks the beginning of renewed effort for Nintendo to lead the way for video game history preservation
The irony being that most of the people here have a personal Nintendo museum already!
Definitely will be on the visit list once I make it to Japan one day
With the political turmoil going on over there (Japan) a lot of people will wisely not go until the dust clears. I won't say anymore for obvious reasons but I'm surprised Nintendo did all this in the current climate of things.
