The Nintendo Museum building in Kyoto, which was originally scheduled for completion in March, is now finished and is scheduled to open in Autumn 2024. This is according to information included in Nintendo's latest financial results.

This follows a month's delay to the site's completion date. The company revealed the scheduled opening window on a slide in its FY2024 results highlighting "Examples of Initiatives to Expand the Number of People Who Have Access to Nintendo IP":

Here are the notes included in the explanatory material:

Lastly, we would like to give an update on the status of Nintendo Museum in Uji City, Kyoto.

• The museum building is already complete and we are currently getting ready for opening. Since we anticipate these preparations will take some time, we have set the opening for Fall 2024.

• Going forward, we will continue to create points of contact with consumers by promoting various initiatives that utilize Nintendo IP in a wide range of fields

The report mentioned the Illumination's next Super Mario movie as well as the upcoming Donkey Kong Country area at Universal Studios, opening in the Japanese park later this year, and in Orlando in 2025.

Excited to see what the Nintendo Museum has exhibited? Wish there was something similar you could visit in the West? Head down to the comments and let us know.