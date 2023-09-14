Revealed in today's Nintendo Direct showcase, we got our first look at an upgraded Mario vs. Donkey Kong, which leaps onto Switch on 16th February 2024.
The game will see the age-old rivalry reignited next year. Donkey Kong has stolen all of the Mario Mini toys and it is up to you (Mario, obviously) to get them back.
Just like the original GBA title, this version will see you leaping on switches, avoiding enemies and solving puzzles to clear stages and save the mini toys. There's also some neat new traversal skills added to this one such as handstand jumps and backflips — parkour.
Add some local co-op to the mix and this is looking really rather neat.
The game will release in February next year, with pre-orders opening today!
Are you excited to come back to Mario vs. Donkey Kong? Let us know in the comments!
for pity's sake, enough with the flipping remakes
Better than nothing, I guess.
At least felix is happy
Eh. It just looks like a modernized version of classic DK.
I hoped for a new DK game, the focus on remakes is getting tiring these days.
@N00BiSH I for one welcome some of these remakes.
Sucks to have no actual DK game but since this is the first game that I actually like, I’ll let it slide this time. If only the rest of the Mario vs. DK series was like this game. Fun fact: Donkey ‘94’ was in 94’, this game originally came out in 2004, and now this remake is in 2024.
Come on, why a remake??
Already played this one to death on GBA.
Was hoping for a brand new game...
This was my least favorite game presented. Not a good start to the show.
It is honestly hilarious to me that, out of their myriad of classics, this was their prime candidate for a remake. 59.99 for the pleasure, I’ll bet.
remakes remakes remakes
Some of them aren't even great games.
Always wanted to try out this game for myself, I guess I can now.
I don’t mind the glut of remakes on Switch, and I for one really like the original MvDK… but this just seems like an aesthetically bland version of a game that could just as easily have been whacked onto Nintendo Switch Online.
This remake was notable to me for actually releasing in winter in this "winter focused" Direct where a lot of game were releasing in spring, summer or simply 2024, which probably means not winter.
It looked better on TV than originally but it's been 20 years so it should. What's the upscale from the GBA screen to my 4k TV, like 8,000x? 🤷
Didn't expect it to be a remake and especially of the first Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, but I'll absolutely take it, such a brilliant game with the gameplay style of Donkey Kong '94!
Reminder that remakes are always welcome as many either were too young at the time - the original is 20 years old as @Croctopus has already pointed out -, missed it or simply want to replay it in a more convenient and also prettier way.
This is probably a bargain bin pick-up to me since I still had the original game on DS.
I've been playing the GBA version lately, so might just keep going with that tbh, but this looks nice enough.
Love this game (and DK 94). Are they using the 3D World / Captain Toad engine?
This game is wonderful and while I'm glad to see Nintendo finally going back to the good version of Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, I'm a bit bummed it's not a sequel.
Well, it's a remake, but it's a remake of an EXCELLENT game - one of the best. I preferred this style to the "March of the Minis" style, though both were fun.
Loved the first game. I'd have preferred a new entry in the same style, but anything to take us away from the direction of the sequels is appreciated.
@adrianfrg Looks a bit more like Odyssey, visually - comparing how Mario looks compared to that game.
Wish it were a new game, would have been better if they put the original on NSO using it as a hype builder toward a new game in the same style. Getting tired of remakes.
@Jamie64326 well I for one would rather have new entries in these series and have these remakes released and preserved in their original state, but hey, you do you
Typically when you're getting more remakes than new games on a console, it means its getting towards the end of the life cycle for that system. Makes sense, easier to remake old stuff and put it on Switch and focus your efforts for new software on the new platform coming later.
I'm still gonna enjoy these remakes while I wait for whatever next system Nintendo has in waiting
DK '94 is in my top 10 favourite games of all time. Maybe top 5. This is a remake of the sequel - which I never really played as much as I should have because I found it hard to get over how much I hated the pre-rendered graphics at such a low resolution... this gives me a chance to replay it properly and appreciate the level design and puzzles.
I really, REALLY love this style of puzzle platforming and Mario's "64-esque" moveset in 2D. I was disappointed with the direction the Mario VS Donkey Kong series went in over time, that Wii U game was just not for me in the slightest, sadly. I hope this game does well and leads to more similar titles. Even if its just this, I will relish every second of playing it.
Okay.
Did anyone feel as if this Direct was meh?
Yes, we finally got a good look at Side Order, and MK8 Wave and Zelda/Ganondorf amiibo…then just MARIO MARIO MARIO ANDDDDD MARIO! The Peach game looked okay, and so did rpg…but it felt like to much Mario. I wish Nintendo would give us a more diverse lineup of games.
@N00BiSH I don’t mind remakes, but remakes of games that can easily be thrown onto NSO is what bothers me. I love this game but I don’t think I’d pay more the $30 for this considering I have the GBA original still.
@Jigglypuff439 Yup. The Peach game looking great and the TTYD remake really saved it to me. Otherwise it was very meh.
Usually when something is announced that I don't care for, I just move on, but this somehow actively made the direct worse. This is the biggest waste of resources imaginable. Imagine sitting in a meeting where someone had the bright idea to take Mario vs Donkey Kong and remake it from the ground up for Switch. Who asked for this? Who even asked for the sequels? I mane this game is better than it's sequels, but still. Why? It could've just been put on NSO. If they wanted a quick and cheap remake, I'm sure there were plenty more worthy games from their catalog than Mario vs Donkey Kong. This Direct was fine, but this announcement somehow lowers it into bad territory. They really thought it was necessary to tease and open pre-orders for this in September when it drops in February. For the stale butterless toast of a game that is Mario vs Donkey Kong. I can't imagine the person behind this decision having a job by March of next year.
Should have been Donkey Kong 94
@Altaria_97 It's too short of a game to make a full fledged remake unless they bundled it with a sequel or two.
@FoxyDude Agreed. New hardware is imminent. The easier to develop remakes like Luigi’s Mansion, Mario vs DK, and Another Code show that.
At least Paper Mario is a big game that looks visually impressive. But it still didn’t need as much attention in terms of game design as a new game.
@Jamie64326 Paper Mario TTY. Sure. This however is a pretty short game that I'm not sure you can charge much for nor do I know they will recoup costs when it could just been added to NSO.
@NIN10DOXD Oh jeez, I thought this would be a budget game but I just checked Nintendo’s site… it’s $50. This should’ve been $40 max, and even then I still wouldn’t have purchased it til it dropped to $20-$30 territory. A basic remake of a small (but good) GBA game isn’t worth that much.
The original is the only MvsDK game I've ever played, and it's surprising to see that it's getting a remake. It's an alright game; DK'94 was better, but I had fun playing it. I'd have preferred an entirely new game, but maybe this can serve as a basis for one?
@Altaria_97 exactly. Both this and the Mario RPG remake so nothing for me.
Fun game but I've already beaten the original multiple times so I'm good. Worth remaking over any of the later games in the series. I wish they had included Donkey Kong '94 as well. Or if they could still do stuff like this nowadays, have it as a secret unlockable after beating the game.
Really Nintendo?? It's been 10 YEARS since tropical freeze and this is all we get? I refuse to buy this game out of sheer principle. Just give us a real DK game already!! I swear new funky mode looks more like an insult every day.
Never played this game, but I’ve heard good things, so maybe I’ll give it a try.
I loved these back in the days, but they should have created a new one instead of remaking this. It looks awful, especially compared to Wonder and the Peach game.
It might have a chance if it has the right price, but Nintendo will probably ask for $59.99 which is at least 50% more than acceptable.
@DiggleDog @Altaria_97 Yeah, the original sold for $30.
This type of game would have been a perfect mid-tier game on the 3DS ($30-40). I love the Switch for being a hybrid, but it mostly misses out on 1st party mid-tier games (or they are pushed up to higher prices).
Game Builder Garage at $30 is the exception.
