Revealed in today's Nintendo Direct showcase, we got our first look at an upgraded Mario vs. Donkey Kong, which leaps onto Switch on 16th February 2024.

The game will see the age-old rivalry reignited next year. Donkey Kong has stolen all of the Mario Mini toys and it is up to you (Mario, obviously) to get them back.

Just like the original GBA title, this version will see you leaping on switches, avoiding enemies and solving puzzles to clear stages and save the mini toys. There's also some neat new traversal skills added to this one such as handstand jumps and backflips — parkour.

Add some local co-op to the mix and this is looking really rather neat.

The game will release in February next year, with pre-orders opening today!

Are you excited to come back to Mario vs. Donkey Kong? Let us know in the comments!