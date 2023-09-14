Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've had your finger on the pulse over the last few months, then you may have heard of Dave the Diver, a game all about catching fish and managing a sushi restaurant. it's been a hit with fans and critics alike, and in today's Nintendo Direct, Mintrocket's indie hit was revealed to be coming to Switch on 26th October.

Dave the Diver is a lot of different things — a management sim, an action-adventure, an RPG, it kight be easier to say what it isn't! But what we've heard is that it's a lot of fun, blending lots of complex systems such as cooking, boss fights, and restaurant managing, with a relaxing vibe.

The game sold over one million copies on Steam within ten days of its release back in June, so this is one we think will prove extremely popular on Switch. if you're curious, there's even a demo you can check out right now.

Pre-orders are available on the eShop. The game will cost $19.99 / £16.99.

Will you be diving deep for Dave the Diver on 26th October? Swim down to the comments.