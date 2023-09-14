If you've had your finger on the pulse over the last few months, then you may have heard of Dave the Diver, a game all about catching fish and managing a sushi restaurant. it's been a hit with fans and critics alike, and in today's Nintendo Direct, Mintrocket's indie hit was revealed to be coming to Switch on 26th October.
Dave the Diver is a lot of different things — a management sim, an action-adventure, an RPG, it kight be easier to say what it isn't! But what we've heard is that it's a lot of fun, blending lots of complex systems such as cooking, boss fights, and restaurant managing, with a relaxing vibe.
The game sold over one million copies on Steam within ten days of its release back in June, so this is one we think will prove extremely popular on Switch. if you're curious, there's even a demo you can check out right now.
Pre-orders are available on the eShop. The game will cost $19.99 / £16.99.
Will you be diving deep for Dave the Diver on 26th October? Swim down to the comments.
A price, a date, and a demo. That’s impressive. Never heard of this one, looks cute.
To be honest the fact that nexon’s name is attached to it reminds me of 2 things.
1. They made maplestory which is a game I would love to play again.
2. They made blue archive which is honestly a great gacha game with some of the best chibis in mobile games.
I was really impressed by this game, definitely checking out the demo!
I keep hearing about this game over and over from industry people that I trust, including those that are usually very strict/harsh in their critiques. I'm pretty certain its excellent. I've not had time to check it out but when I do, it will be on Switch. Very glad to have it available on my platform of choice for retro-ish indies.
Dave the Diver seems a much more plausible name than Stockton Rush.
