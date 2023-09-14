Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Revealed during today's Nintendo Direct showcase, Chucklefish and Robotality gave us an update on their strategic sequel, Wargroove 2, which we now know will be setting sail for Switch on 5th October.

The game still looks completely charming, with the gorgeous pixel art and classic Fire Emblem-inspired combat animations once again shining through. But it wasn't all similarities, as the announcement also gave us our first look at the game's newest faction: The Faahri Republic. This learned group of mouse-folk might not be the best fighters out there, but they have more than enough brain power to assist your armies in battle — and just look at how cute they are!

If you need a reminder of some of the game's main features, you can check them out below (and we've even thrown in a handful of gorgeous screenshots from Chucklefish too).

- An all-new Wargroove adventure for new recruits and veteran wardogs alike!

- Return to the frontline with new Commanders, as mysterious new factions join the fight

- Supercharge your Commander's Groove with a newly updated Groove system

- Follow three new Campaign arcs, interwoven in a fierce conclusion

- Battle with or against your friends in Co-Op & Multiplayer mode, locally or online for up to four players

- Put your strategic abilities to the test with a new roguelike mode - Conquest!

- Develop new tactics with five new unit types to master

- Level-up ordinary units by picking up special items

- Battle after dark with new night mode

- Get more creative than ever with new & improved map, campaign & cutscene editors

- Captivating soundtrack written by composer Dale North (River City Girls 1 & 2, RWBY Arrowfell, Alchemic Cutie)

Wargroove 2 will land on the Switch eShop next month for £16.75 / $19.99 / €19,49. If you're on the hunt to pick up this strategy sequel at a discounted price, then you'll be pleased to know that the game is currently available to pre-order with a tasty 20% reduction.

Are you excited for Wargroove 2? Let us know in the comments.