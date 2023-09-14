If you're a fan of Acquiris Game Studio's Horizon Chase Turbo, then you're in for a treat. The highly anticipated direct sequel, Horizon Chase 2, is out now on the Switch eShop.

Originally released as an Apple Arcade exclusive, Horizon Chase 2 looks to deliver "true arcade racing thrills", evolving the visuals and gameplay significantly while maintaining the same "easy to pick up, difficult to master" loop that made Turbo such a great experience.

Cross-play is also supported for Switch and PC, while performance will be locked to 60fps in single-player mode and 30fps in multi-player.

Here's a look at the key features:

CROSSPLAY MULTIPLAYER

Play every game mode with your friends - online and offline! Whether you’re competing head-to-head looking for glory or progressing together in the World Tour, Horizon Chase 2 offers arcade racing for everyone. THE ART OF TOURING

Race around an immersive world, touring a unique art style. From the vibrant landscapes to extreme weather conditions, all enhanced by a pulse-pounding soundtrack by Barry Leitch, this game evolves the arcade experience to a new level.

YOUR RIDE, YOUR STYLE

Red or blue? Solid paint jobs or complex decals? When visiting the Garage Shop, you can customize your car to match your style. Unlock new cosmetic items, and upgrade your stats through the World Tour. THRILLING ONLINE RACES & CHALLENGES

Unleash the thrill of competition with Playground, our adrenaline-fueled game mode designed for ultimate online racing and exhilarating challenges. Take on opponents from multiple locations in heart-pounding Online Races. Test your mettle with electrifying Challenges where every turn brings new surprises. Step into the driver's seat, embrace the competition, and let your racing prowess shine in the Playground.

Will you be picking up Horizon Chase 2 on the Switch eShop? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.