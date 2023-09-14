If you're a fan of Acquiris Game Studio's Horizon Chase Turbo, then you're in for a treat. The highly anticipated direct sequel, Horizon Chase 2, is out now on the Switch eShop.
Originally released as an Apple Arcade exclusive, Horizon Chase 2 looks to deliver "true arcade racing thrills", evolving the visuals and gameplay significantly while maintaining the same "easy to pick up, difficult to master" loop that made Turbo such a great experience.
Cross-play is also supported for Switch and PC, while performance will be locked to 60fps in single-player mode and 30fps in multi-player.
Here's a look at the key features:
CROSSPLAY MULTIPLAYER
Play every game mode with your friends - online and offline! Whether you’re competing head-to-head looking for glory or progressing together in the World Tour, Horizon Chase 2 offers arcade racing for everyone.
THE ART OF TOURING
Race around an immersive world, touring a unique art style. From the vibrant landscapes to extreme weather conditions, all enhanced by a pulse-pounding soundtrack by Barry Leitch, this game evolves the arcade experience to a new level.
YOUR RIDE, YOUR STYLE
Red or blue? Solid paint jobs or complex decals? When visiting the Garage Shop, you can customize your car to match your style. Unlock new cosmetic items, and upgrade your stats through the World Tour.
THRILLING ONLINE RACES & CHALLENGES
Unleash the thrill of competition with Playground, our adrenaline-fueled game mode designed for ultimate online racing and exhilarating challenges. Take on opponents from multiple locations in heart-pounding Online Races. Test your mettle with electrifying Challenges where every turn brings new surprises. Step into the driver's seat, embrace the competition, and let your racing prowess shine in the Playground.
Will you be picking up Horizon Chase 2 on the Switch eShop?
Comments 12
Honestly looking pretty interesting. I might give it a shot.
I will likely grab this, sometime this week....just gotta put Starfield down...
One of the best things shown in the direct, will definitely download today!
Any game with 4-player split screen is a buy to me so definitely getting this for sure.
More Arcade racers are always welcome. "car racing games" slowly went overtime from being my 2nd most played genre in the 80s/90s to one I never even consider buying because they became too po-faced and lost the sense of fun, the bright colours, blue skies and hype-driving music.
I'm glad that every now and again we get a high quality arcade style title. Cruis'n Blast became one of my top played Switch games, felt like coming home.
Played it on Apple Arcade last year. Definitely fun and better than the first.
I really enjoyed the first one on PS4, so will play this on Switch!
Instant buy for me, as long as there's none of the weird stuttering the original had.
@samuelvictor Totally agree with you, racing games were either changed into GTA-meets-Fast-and-furious or ultrarealistic-driving-simulators.
This reminds me of Top Gear on Super Nintendo. The soundtrack just plays on my mind automatically even after all these years and the game was a lot of fun to play.
So, does anybody know if there will be a physical realese on the Switch? Or is it likely?
A definite purchase as the original was my game of the year for 2018! Unfortunately I must wait 9 days as I'm holidays. I can wait!
This looks like it could be more sophisticated than the first one, like the graphics, presentation, track design, physics, and all that. There was definitely some room for improvement.
